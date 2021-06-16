Goedken, Welter honored by GJCF for years of dedication

Great Jones County Fair General Manager John Harms presented well-deserved recipients with the fair’s annual Friend of the Fair (FOF) and Hall of Fame (HOF) awards.

The honors took place June 9 during the fair’s kick-off event.

Harms joked that every non-COVID year, the fair “recognizes individuals who dedicate time and effort to make the fair and people’s experiences better.” (The FOF and HOF awards were not awarded in 2020 due to a modified fair.)

Monticello City Council member Dave Goedken was awarded the FOF Award.

“Our recipient is in a very unique position with his employment and his community service to provide the fair with communication and access to the City of Monticello and Jones County,” introduced Harms. Goedken is a Jones County Secondary Roads employee.

Harms continued that Goedken’s job driving road maintenance equipment makes him the “go-to guy” with the heavy equipment used to clear and maintain the track at the fair numerous times during the “Five Best Days of Summer.”

“So much of his work takes place long after everyone else has gone for the night,” said Harms. “We depend on him to get preparations made for those to enjoy the (track events) the next day.” Goedken even puts in time working up the track outside of the week of the fair.

“We also give a sincere thanks to his family for allowing us to keep him from them for so many years during the fair,” concluded Harms.

Goedken, who grew up on a farm, said as a kid, he didn’t leave the farm much during the summer. The exception was the GJCF.

“The fair has always been a big deal for me,” he recalled. “I’ve enjoyed going all these years. If I’m in the dirt, I’m usually having fun.”

This year’s HPF inductee was honored posthumously: Lloyd Welter.

Welter passed away in early April of this year.

Harms got emotional as he reminisced about his experiences with Welter in terms of their shared love of the fair.

“A few months ago, we lost a great friend and supporter,” he said. “Lloyd loved the fair and all of the excitement. There isn’t anything on these grounds that he wasn’t a part of.”

Even the steps leading up to the flatbed stage used during the fair’s kick-off celebration were a product of Lloyd Welter.

Harms said Welter not only provided material support such as the bleachers for the track all the way from Missouri, but he also provided monetary support as well for the fair’s many capital projects and fundraisers.

“Many times when he learned about one of our projects, he would casually stop by the (fair) office to see how he could help,” Harms said.

During construction of the Youth Development Center, which houses the Extension and fair offices, they were in need of an apparatus to go from the lobby up to the 10-foot-high loft.

“Lloyd, whatcha got?” proposed Harms.

“Johnny, jump in my truck and we’ll go for a ride!” Welter would answer.

Welter picked Harms up and miraculously found and refurbished a spiral staircase that worked out perfectly.

“These stories are endless,” Harms said on his fond memories of Lloyd. “But, bottom line, Lloyd loved the fair and wanted to make it better. So it’s most appropriate that we honor him and induct him into the GJCF HOF.”

The Welter children, some grandchildren, and Lloyd’s widow, Joyce, appeared on stage to accept the award. Harms then unveiled a memorial stone bench with Welter’s name etched into it. The bench will remain a part of the fairgrounds.

“Dad just really enjoyed the fair,” thanked son, Bob Welter. “He looked forward to it every year. He never missed a day since we were young. He never missed a show. He just loved it, and we appreciate this.”