Goodyear keeps Express Printing going

Express Printing started 159 years ago, the same time The Monticello Express newspaper came into operation.

With the recent sale of the newspaper, Express Printing & Design will continue to operate at 111 E. Grand St.

Express Printing is owned and operated by Dan Goodyear, former co-publisher of The Monticello Express. Ashley Lyons, who has been with the Express for two years, will remain as the designer associated with Express Printing.

“Monticello is my home, and I enjoy what I do,” said Goodyear as to why he felt it was important to keep the printing business going. “I have spent years building relationships within the Monticello community and surrounding area, and I look forward to staying local.”

Express Printing offers a wide variety of printing services:

• Full design services (custom logo design)

• Business cards

• Fliers

• Wedding/graduation invitations

• Business invoices

• Menus

• Custom envelopes

• Bill of ladings

• Advertising specialties

• Posters

• Much more

“We hope to continue the same quality of service we have had for many years, and aim to make this transition seamless,” offered Goodyear.

You can reach Goodyear at dgoodyear@monticelloexpress.com, Lyons at ashleygraphics81@gmail.com, or call 319-465-3555.

“I appreciate the relationships we have built with our local custome3rs and look forward to welcoming new faces,” Goodyear said.