Goodyear leaves his legacy behind

To say a hole has been left at The Monticello Express would be an understatement…

One Sunday, Aug. 6, former owner and publisher of The Express, Robert “Bob” Goodyear, passed away at the age of 85. Goodyear spent almost 50 years of his career at The Express.

He was so much more than a local businessman. He was a pillar of the Monticello community in more ways than you can count. He volunteered his time, and no doubt gave away free business, to many organizations and great causes over the years.

Goodyear was also a loving father, father-in-law, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was a true friend and a mentor to many, including his group of tennis buddies.

As Co-publisher and Goodyear’s son-in-law, Mark Spensley, put it in his “Off the Mark” column from Dec. 31, 2003, “Those are mighty big shoes to fill!”

Goodyear joined The Monticello Express when he was 16 years old, in 1954. He was hired by then-Publisher H.M. “Johnny” Jones.

“Jones needed someone to sweep the floors…,” noted an April 19, 2000, article in the Express.

Goodyear’s career biography that appeared in The Express’ sesquicentennial issue said he started working in the production department. He came in after school and on the weekends to work, even working throughout the summer.

He graduated from Monticello High School in 1956. Following high school, Goodyear was promoted to full-time pressman and darkroom technician.

He took some time away from The Express in late 1956 to attend a 17-week course “in line casting machine operation and care” at the University of Iowa. In February 1957, he returned to the printing department at The Express.

In 1961, Goodyear left the operation yet again for six months, but this time to serve in the Iowa National Guard and U.S. Army. A going-away party was advertised in the Nov. 24, 1960, issue of the Express: “… held at Poplar Heights.”

He served until 1966.

In October of 1961, Goodyear married his wife of 62 years, Janice Wilken. They had three children, 11 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren.

On Jan. 1, 1965, Goodyear was promoted to shop foreman of The Express, replacing Robert Harlan. It was Harlan from whom Goodyear learned the skill of off-set printing.

In the spring of 1969, Jones announced the promotions of three long-time Express employees: Goodyear, Betty Wagner, and Ken Moats. Goodyear took the title of production superintendent.

“Goodyear will supervise all production of not only the newspaper and its commercial printing department, but the production of PIE (Publishers Idea Exchange),” read an April 24, 1969, issue of The Express. “He will also direct the operation of the Offset Newspaper Supply company.”

In 1974, Jones sold The Express to Goodyear, Wagner, and Moats.

In 1979, Goodyear become the sole owner/publisher of the paper.

Over the years, Goodyear owned the Anamosa Journal-Eureka (AJE), The Town Crier, PIE, and The Shoppers’ Guide.

In November 1985, Goodyear, who was also president of Anamosa Newspapers Inc., purchased the AJE.

In December 2000, PIE was sold to Newspaper Marketers Technologies, Inc. in St. Louis. Goodyear had operated PIE, a nationally-known advertisement, with Roger Bryant and Jane Gast since 1982. PIE started in 1934, and was moved to Monticello in 1969.

In March 2001, Goodyear became the sole owner The Shoppers’ Guide, bringing it into The Express. (Goodyear and Bryant took combined ownership in 1987.) A March 28, 2001, article in The Express said that he thought the partnership was great for the Monticello community and businesses. Both publications offered (and still offer) “attractive combination rates for advertising.”

During this time in the locally-owned company’s history, Dan Goodyear was named vice president in charge of production operations and the Express Printing Co. Mark Spensley was named associate publisher and vice president of publications.

Throughout his years at The Express, Goodyear led many advances in technology. In 1958, the business “pioneered the cold-type photo offset printing process in Iowa.” In 1969, it was the first “community newspaper in Iowa to switch to a computer typesetting system.” In 1988, they “installed a Macintosh Desktop Publishing System, using computer pagination throughout the paper.”

In the mid-1990s, The Express installed dial-up internet. In 2002, knowing they heavily relied upon the internet, high-speed wireless internet was installed throughout the building.

“I could see it was the wave of the future, and I wanted us to have a presence on it,” Goodyear was quoted as saying in the Nov. 6, 2002, Express. “We definitely get more printing jobs than we would if we did not have the technology. And, we are now sending our paper to the printer via the internet. It saves our printer a three-hour road trip once a week, which is going to ultimately keep the cost of our printing services down.”

Goodyear’s service to the Monticello community included: the Monticello Area Chamber of Commerce, the Chamber Ambassadors, the Monticello Development Corporation, the Monticello School District Foundation, Camp Courageous, Fourth of July Parade Committee, Monticello Sesquicentennial Committee, and the Monticello Fire Department (1959-63).

In 1984, Goodyear, chair of the Parade Committee, announced that then-Governor Terry Branstad would serve as grand marshal of Monticello’s Fourth of July Parade.

Goodyear was also honored in several ways throughout his life for his dedication to the community and his business. In 1999, he was one of three Lifetime Membership Award recipients on behalf of the Monticello Chamber. In 2004, he and his wife, Janice, were grand marshals of the Fourth of July Parade.

In 2000, Goodyear was named Master Editor-Publisher by the INA (Iowa Newspaper Association), an honor his family and Express employees kept secret until the annual convention.

“I never expected to win that honor because I’m not a journalist. This is the highlight of my business career,” Goodyear was quoted as saying in the April 19, 2000, Express. “I attribute this award to my staff’s hard work and efforts. They make me look good.”

In 2017, the School Foundation honored the Goodyears, Spensleys, and The Express for their years of dedication and service to the Monticello School District. Goodyear was a founding member of the Foundation in 1988. Dan continues that service to this day.

“We honor a family who has been successful in strengthening and creating our local newspaper,” Foundation member Kathy Harms shared at the time.

On Jan. 1, 2004, The Express and its accompanying operations (Printing Co. and Shoppers’ Guide) were sold to Goodyear’s son, Dan, and son-in-law, Mark. Today, they both continue to operate as co-publishers. This marked the 30th anniversary of the company becoming part of the overall Goodyear family.

An article in the Dec. 31, 2003, Express, noted Goodyear planned to “semi-retire.”

“I have very much appreciated the support that this community has given me and to its local newspaper over the years with their advertising and commercial printing needs,” he said. “I feel like I am leaving the paper in very capable hands.

“I am also pleased that I have family who have interest in the business so I didn’t have to sell The Express to some newspaper conglomerate and then clean out my desk and ride off into the sunset. This way, I can still keep my office in The Express building and be part of the community.”

Goodyear did, in fact, maintain that office until present time.

The Express’ sesquicentennial issue in September 2015 offered, “Both Spensley and (Dan) Goodyear were proud to carry on their father/father-in-law’s business, town legacy, and a newspaper that has served the Monticello area for 150 (now 158) years.”

The hole that is Bob Goodyear’s office here at The Monticello Express will remain “Bob’s Office.” His imprint on The Express, on the Monticello community, and to so many will never be forgotten…