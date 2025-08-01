With Gov. Reynolds’ potential cell phone ban, where does the MCSD sit?

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has previously mentioned she plans to look at banning cell phones in K-12 schools throughout the state.

As the Iowa Legislature prepares to begin its session on Jan. 13, this topic is likely something Reynolds will mention during her Jan. 14 Condition of the State Address.

How will a potential ban impact the Monticello Community School District?

Monticello High School, Monticello Middle School, and Shannon and Carpenter elementary schools all have different policies students much follow when it comes to having cell phones at school.

The MHS policy refers to cell phones as “personal electronic devices.” The policy states:

• If the student needs to make and important call, they may, with permission, use the office phone or their cell phone.

• Use of cell phones is restricted to the commons at lunchtime, before and after school.

• Students who misuse their cell phone will be given a 30-minute detention, must turn in their phone, and can pick up their phone at the end of the school day in the office.

• No other electronic devices are allowed at school without prior approval of administration.

• If a student leaves the classroom to go to their locker or restroom, they may be asked to leave their phone on the teacher’s desk.

The MMS policy states:

• Cell phones must be turned off, not on vibrate, except for specific times.

• Students are allowed to use their cell phones on campus before 8 a.m. and after 3:15 p.m. Students in grades 7-8 can use their cell phones during lunch/recess. Students in grades 5-6 are not permitted to use their cell phones at all during the regular school day.

• Students involved in after-school athletics may use their cell phones with permission from the coach.

• Cell phones cannot be visible at any time during the day and must be turned off completely.

• Each teacher has the right to allow the use of cell phones during instructional time for instructional purposes.

• If parents wish to communicate with their students, they should call the school office.

• Students are not permitted to bring their phones into the classroom. Students in grades 7-8 may be asked to place their cell phones in a caddy provided in the classroom.

If a middle school student violates the policy, the first violation leads to the phone being confiscated and returned to the student at the end of the day. Second violation, a conversation with the student’s parent will take place. Third violation, a parent must come to the school to retrieve their child’s cell phone. The student will lose their privilege to have a cell phone at school.

The elementary policy states:

• Cell phones must be turned off during the school day.

• There is not a convenient/secure place for students to store cell phones at school.

• Students are strongly encouraged to leave their cell phones at home during the school day.

• Permission must be obtained by the teacher to use the office phone during the school day.

MHS Principal Nick Schauf sought a change to the MHS cell phone policy in 2022 after a cyberbullying incident using the mobile app “Yik Yak.”

“The anonymity of the app allows users to post messages that are horrifying about anything or anyone they want,” explained Schauf during an April 2022 school board meeting. “Any parent would be shocked to see the graphic and inappropriate things that people are posting.”

Students were reporting cyberbully incidents to Schuaf, which prompted the policy change. He proposed that students would only be allowed to access their phones before and after school and during lunch, which has become the current policy.

“Cyber bullying is a big concern,” he said. “If we're trying to protect kids and really make a safe learning environment, we have to do our best to help create an environment here that is conscientious of some of those things.”

Schauf said it comes down to not wanting students to be distracted in the classroom during instructional time. In addition, “there's a lot of mental health research that's tied to cell phone use and brain health,” he said. “For example, if a kid gets a vibration (from their phone) in their pocket, it's like this trigger in their brain. ‘Oh, I need to check this.’ Then they can't think about anything else but what that message says. It's distracting their brain from really paying attention in learning.”

MHS also strongly urges students to keep their phones in their lockers while in the hallways.

“We don't say you can't bring cell phones (to school) at all. I know some schools do that,” Schauf said. “But if it's out in the classroom, we're going to take it and it's in the office until the end of the school day.”

Not allowing students to have access to their phones while outside of the classroom stems from potential issues, which are illegal, where a student is videotaped/filmed without their permission.

“That's a huge privacy issue,” warned Schauf.

There are some instances where teachers allow the use of cell phones during instructional time. For example, in P.E., teacher Vallerie Lynn uses the app PLT4M where kids who are weightlifting can track their progress. Lynn also has access to the app and the students’ information and progress.

“In that class specifically,” offered Schauf, “because the app is part of the class, they can use their phone or Chromebook. P.E. is one of those classes, identifiably, that’s part of a good use of technology. There are a few exceptions.”

Should Gov. Reynolds choose to completely ban cell phones in all schools, Schauf said obviously the MCSD would follow what the law states.

“I feel really comfortable with what we have in place. It bridges a gap because cell phones aren't going away. I know schools with stricter policies. They just say never in our schools. They want to really help kids with their mental health. It's such a problem; it's an epidemic.”