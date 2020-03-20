Gov. Reynolds signs additional State Public Health Emergency Declaration, will hold press conference today

Today, Gov. Reynolds issued an additional State Public Health Emergency Declaration effective immediately providing additional regulatory relief to Iowans impacted by this public health disaster. She will hold a press conference today at 2:00 p.m., details on that are forthcoming.

The declaration relaxes a number of restrictions and regulations and provides relief from other statutes and state regulations:

• Temporarily suspends collection of property taxes and penalties and interest

• Permits the sale of carry-out, delivery, drive-thru of alcohol for unopened bottles of alcohol for bars and restaurants and suspends some fees

• Permits public meetings or hearings by electronic means to improve the functions of government while maintaining social distancing practices

• Suspends certain regulations to ease the transportation of agricultural supplies and commodities, food, medical supplies, cleaning products, and other household goods on all highways in Iowa

• Temporarily suspends some evictions under the Iowa Uniform Residential Landlord and Tenant Act or the Manufactured Home Communities or Mobile Home Parks Residential Landlord and Tenant Act in certain circumstances

• Extends expiration deadline for a permit to carry and a permit to acquire a firearm and additional measures

• The proclamation also allows related state agencies to implement the state’s public health emergency plan

Full text here: https://governor.iowa.gov/press-release/gov-reynolds-signs-additional-state-public-health-emergency-declaration-will-hold?fbclid=IwAR2F1tN0SHD6wmPIqyAR9-HJ5H62W56V865BGBcOmLxri0e9-8Lc_0m6JPU.