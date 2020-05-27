Governor allows pools, museums and more to open

On Wednesday, May 20, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced further re-openings of businesses statewide, after having been shut down since March due to COVID-19.

Effective May 22, movie theaters, zoos, aquariums, museums, and wedding reception venues will be allowed to re-open, while practicing appropriate public health measures. In addition, swimming pools are open for the season as well, but only for lap swimming and swimming lessons.

On May 28, bars can open again for business, having previously been limited to carryout and delivery services. Bars can begin offering indoor and outdoor seating.

On June 1, school activities, such as baseball and softball, can resume.

While movie theaters can re-open, all other theaters and performance venues at which live performances are held must remain closed.

Movie theaters must limit their capacity to 50 percent of normal occupancy and practice social distancing between individual and group seating. No self-service food or beverage services can be offered.

Museums, aquariums, and zoos must take reasonable measures to ensure social distancing of employees and patrons, and increased hygiene practices to reduce the risk of transmission of COVID-19.

Swimming pools are limited to lap swimming and swimming lessons only. They must also take reasonable measures to ensure social distancing of employees and patrons, and increased hygiene practices to reduce the risk of transmission of COVID-19.

Related activities that remain closed include: spas, wading pools, water slides, wave pools, splash pads, and bath houses.

All public and non-public schools can re-open for school-sponsored activities and learning, effective June 1. All activities must be in accordance with the Iowa Department of Education, the Iowa High School Athletic Association, and the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union.

Wedding receptions can now be held, but only if the venue complies with public health guidelines.