Governor hears from Monticello business community at roundtable

The Monticello Chamber of Commerce facilitated a visit by Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds on Friday, Jan. 21. The roundtable discussion was held at Kirkwood’s Jones Regional Education Center.

Roughly 20 people were in attendance to share a wide variety of topics and issues with the Governor. Those present represented many cross-sections of the community in terms of profession and organization. Also in attendance were Sen. Carrie Koelker and Dan Zumbach and Rep. Lee Hein.

Reynolds started off by highlighting her fourth Condition of the State address she made on the first day of the new legislative session, Jan. 10.

“I was really proud to say that for the fourth year in a row, the condition of our state is really strong. You all are the reason for that,” she praised. “The diversity of our economy and the fact that we put our trust in Iowans to do the right thing helps us end up in a better place because of that.”

Reynolds said despite some of the tough times over the last two years with flooding, derechos, COVID, etc., Iowa has been able to cut taxes. This included eliminating the mental health levy from property taxes, investing in K-12 education, as well as investing in broadband, housing, and childcare.

“All of that, we ended last fiscal year with a significant surplus and almost a billion dollars in cash reserves,” she said.

The state plans to return that money back to Iowans.

“One of the proposals I made was a tax reform, a 4 percent flat tax,” Reynolds explained. “We need to reward and celebrate people who have been working.”

Going into this session, Reynolds said the state needs to work on the workforce issues, continuing improving upon “parents’ choice” when it comes to education, and the biofuels bill.

“We want to grow an industry that is important to Iowans,” she said of biofuels.

In taking many questions from the room, business owner and City Council member Tom Yeoman asked about why the media is now being kept off the Senate floor.

“They’ve just been moved upstairs,” offered Reynolds.

Sens. Zumbach and Koelker agreed that the media created the issue.

“It’s been an increasing problem of folks who are not press pretending they’re press,” said Zumbach. “They brought it on themselves.”

Koelker added, “I will tell you, we’re very accessible. It’s about building that rapport and that communication. It’s really the non-traditional media, the bad actors. So they’ve created that themselves.”

Judy Tuetken inquired about a partnership between the state and community colleges to offer technology and skill-building courses for senior citizens.

“As a senior citizen, my skills, particularly with electronics, are lacking somewhat,” shared Tuetken.

Reynolds said this is something she would bring to the Iowa Department on Aging.

“Facilities just like this could help drive it,” said Reynolds of the Kirkwood regional center. “It’s a way to bring people in the community together. There are all kinds of benefits.”

Pastor Wade Reddy with Wayne Zion Lutheran Church brought two topics to the Governor’s attention: mental health and working with the immigrants and refugees coming into the state.

“We know about the border wall and everything that’s happened there. There is still pressure for you, for us as a state taking in immigrants,” noted Reddy. “Have we thought about how we could work with the faith community to help in that process so they can become good, productive citizens?”

Reynolds said it will continue to take the state and federal government working together on this issue.

“It is a crisis and it is causing chaos throughout the country,” she said. “When I, as a governor, don’t have any idea when these individuals are being placed in my state, it makes it really hard to provide for them.”

She said if the federal government intends to see cooperation from the states on this matter, it goes both ways.

“When we’re not getting it, it makes it hard for me to protect the health and safety of Iowans, which is my number-one priority.”

On mental health, Reynolds touted the successes the state has seen not only in regional mental health services, but now a children’s mental health system.

“It’s been a priority of mine since I took office. Comprehensive mental health reform really helped equalize services and made services available to those who needed them,” she said.

Concerning children’s mental health, she offered, “The hope is that if we get these children the services that they need sooner rather than later, they can have a better quality of life.”

Angie McDonough with McDonough Real Estate asked what the state could do to assist rural communities with the housing shortage.

“Being fully invested in this community, we get calls every day about lack of housing,” said McDonough. “We need to bring people here to fill these jobs, but there is no housing.”

She asked if the state had grant opportunities to help communities or developers in this situation.

Reynolds said the state has now invested a total of $3 million in the housing and workforce shortage issues.

“We split is evenly between urban and rural so that we could be fair in how we distributed those funds to give everybody an opportunity to participate in that,” said Reynolds.

Of that total, $2 million stems from federal funds the state received. That one-time funding, though, cannot be used for projects that require ongoing expenses.

“So we’re really looking for a foundation we could invest in,” offered Reynolds.

She offered to put McDonough in contact with someone from Debi Durham’s office at the Iowa Economic Development Authority.

“Our goal is to get that money out the door,” said Reynolds.