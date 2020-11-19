Governor puts more limitations in place as COVID cases rise

Gov. Kim Reynolds, on Monday, addressed Iowans on television and online with information about a new proclamation she signed, enhancing public health measures related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The new measures took effect at 12:01 a.m. Nov. 17 and continue until 11:59 p.m. Dec. 10. A summary of the Governor’s requirements is listed below.

Gathering Restrictions

This pertains to social, community, recreational or leisure activities.

• Mask use is required when individuals are within six feet of one another for 15 minutes or longer with certain exceptions.

• Gatherings are limited to 15 people indoors and 30 people outdoors.

• These restrictions apply to wedding receptions, family gatherings, conventions and other nonessential gatherings but do not apply to gatherings that occur during the ordinary course of business or government.

Restaurants and Bars

This also includes wedding reception venues, wineries, breweries, distilleries, country clubs, or other social clubs.

• Closed to in-person services at 10 p.m.

• No bar seating.

• Masks required when not seated (while playing games, dancing, etc.

• 6 feet of social distancing between groups.

• Groups must be limited to eight people unless all are from the same household.

• Everyone must be seated when eating or drinking. There must be limited congregating.

Sporting and Recreational Events

• Youth and adult group sporting and recreational gatherings are prohibited except for high school, college and professional sports.

• Only two spectators permitted for each high school athlete, performer or competitor, and must wear a mask and maintain 6 feet of distance from other spectators.

• Students can be closer than 6 feet and are not required to wear masks.

Fitness Centers

Group fitness activities are prohibited.

Personal Service Establishments

This pertains to salons, barbershops, massage therapy, tattoo establishments, and tanning facilities.

• Ensure that all customers are 6 feet apart when performing services.

• Everyone is mandated to wear masks, except when performing face services.

Prolonged Contact Establishments

This pertains to bowling alleys, pool halls, BINGO halls, arcades, indoors playgrounds, and children’s play centers.

• Closed to in-person services at 10 p.m.

• Masks required when not seated to eat or drink.

• Ensure that groups and individuals are 6 feet apart at the establishment.

• Groups must be limited to eight people unless all are from the same household.

Nonessential/elective surgeries

A hospital must reduce its in-patient, nonessential surgeries to a level that uses at least 50 percent fewer beds than it did on average during September 2020.