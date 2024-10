The gym was packed with students and grandparents and special guests at Carpenter Elementary of Oct. 18 for Grandparents Day.



Sophie Meyer, a third-grader at Carpenter, enjoyed having her Grandma, Jean Pingel, visit her at school for Grandparents Day.



Kindergartener Laine Jones has breakfast with Grandpa and Grandma (Dean and Lisa Stevens) for Grandparents Day on Oct. 17. (Photos by Kim Brooks)