Grant provides free trees to city residents

During the May 15 Monticello City Council meeting, Parks and Recreation Director Jacob Oswald shared some positive news during the Reports portion of the meeting.

The Monticello Tree Board has been awarded a $12,000 grant from Trees Forever and the Wright Foundation “to help in the replenishing of the tree canopy due to the effects of the Emerald Ash Borer.” This is part of the “Plant a Street Tree Program.”

Trees will be made available for individuals (property owners); however, the trees cannot be planted on private property. They must be planted within a park or in the public right of way. Trees will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, “with priority to those currently with an Ash Tree in their right-of-way.”

Those interested are asked to fill out a survey via the “City of Monticello – IA Parks & Recreation” Facebook page (https://forms.gle/jUXchj6xmWYypSR28).

Once the form is submitted, city staff will be in touch with property owners.

Oswald said there is a fast turn-around time in connection with this project. Surveys must be completed by this Thursday, May 18. Between May 22 and 26, applicants will receive a free tree. It is the responsibly of the owner to mark the proposed tree-planting location and contact 811 (Iowa One Call) before planting. It typically takes two business days for utility locations to be completed. The city staff will also need to approve of the planting location, which is a requirement of the grant.

On Saturday, May 27, Parks and Rec will host a tree-planting event at the Berndes Center from 9 to 11 a.m.

Planting must be completed by May 31.

For additional information or to inquire about receiving a free tree, contact Parks and Rec at 319-465-6640 or joswald@ci.monticello.ia.us.

In other city business:

• A public hearing was held and the council approved amendments to the city’s Fiscal Year 2023 budget.

This amendment notes that revenues decreased by $1,667,682; expenses also decreased by $629,606.

“We budgeted way more than we needed, and we needed to make an adjustment,” commented Mayor Dave Goedken.

City Administrator Russ Farnum said some projected funds were moved into the next fiscal year due to outstanding projects.

Council member Brenda Hanken questioned why the city had a line item for low-income housing.

“We’re required to set aside a certain amount of money for low-income housing,” explained Goedken. “That fund is growing because people can’t build and charge enough rent to pay for it with the rates they have set.”

In addition to this budget amendment, the council set another public hearing for further FY 2023 amendments. That hearing will take place Monday, June 5, at 6 p.m.

The day after the notice for the May 15 hearing was published, the city was notified of a settlement agreement with the driver’s insurance company, following an accident at the intersection of Oak Street and Main Street. The driver hit the traffic light, causing damage to the signal.

This amendment will also include the cost to remove Ash Trees along Cedar Street.

• Oswald also noted that MYBSA and Parks and Rec ball tournaments are in full force. This coming weekend, May 20 and 21, 32 teams total will be in Monticello.