Gravel road discussions continue at county level

The Iowa DOT’s Annual All-Systems Overweight Permit was the topic of much discussion during the Feb. 7 Jones County Supervisor meeting.

The topic then morphed into the ongoing theme of gravel roads in Jones County.

Jones County Engineer Derek Snead said the DOT permit includes not only overweight equipment and machinery, but also oversized.

“The DOT was authorized to issue an annual permit for overweight divisible and indivisible loads,” he said.

The permit went into effect Jan. 1. It’s good for the entire year, and includes both paved and gravel roads throughout the state.

“What this essentially does is allow a heavier load of 12 percent over,” Snead said.

For example, a 5-axle truck weighing less than 80,000 pounds was previously permitted. Now, it can weigh up to 89,600.

If a farmer wanted to go above the 80,000 pounds, they would speak to the local jurisdiction and apply for a single-trip permit, which in Jones County, cost $35. With the DOT permit, a cost of $500, each county chooses whether they want to allow overweight/sized equipment on their roadways. It’s essentially allows this type of traffic to travel county-to-county, river-to-rover across Iowa. Users only need to obtain one permit versus multiple permits from each county.

This DOT permit allows travel on every type of roadway with the exception of the interstate system. In Jones County, Snead has designated County Road E-34 and E-29. Snead said it was important to choose roads that connect to a neighboring county. He also wanted to utilize “ridge roads,” which are roads with very few drainage structures on them (bridges and culverts).

“There is no bridge on either road,” he said. “And they’re newer pavement and in pretty good shape. We’ve modified the subbase underneath.”

Each county has until Jan. 1, 2025, to submit which roads are designated all-systems’ routes. Snead has met that requirement.

“As of right now, there are three counties that are fully participating with their road systems,” Snead shared. “They can utilize this permit on any of their roads. There are 16 counties that are not allowing any travel on their system. So whoever acquires this permit, you can’t get off that state system and utilize those county roads. There are 29 counties that have chosen at this point in time to not participate at all. They have not submitted anything (to the DOT) at this point in time.”

Snead the majority of Iowa’s 99 counties are participating, but with some restrictions, much like Jones County.

For those counties who are taking part, $375 of each DOT permit will be equally dispersed to those counties.

“As long as you have a road and are participating to some extent, you will be allocated some money,” Snead said. “Forty-two counties are participating. The estimate is about $9,000.”

He prefaced, though, that the county will not be bringing in hundreds of thousands of dollars. The county will also lose some revenue in selling its own single-trip permits.

Despite this permit being in effect right now, Snead is warning drivers that it’d be nice to get through the spring before heavier loads roll out.

“We don’t want to add a bunch of loads on them if we can help it.”

Snead said the state legislature could also make changes to this permit as well.

“I’d hate to get into a situation where we have all of our structures across the county re-engineered and something changes and we might have to do it again.”

Supervisor John Schlarmann asked how long it might take to inspect all of the county’s bridges and culverts. The county took on this project about five years ago. Snead offered it could be accomplished again, taking anywhere from three to six months.

Placing added weight on any roadway is bad. Snead said doing so on a paved road, like E-34 and E-29, could have long-term effects.

“It’ll deteriorate that system, specifically in the spring time; that’s when a lot of the damage could be done. A lot of our paved roads don’t have a modified granular subbase. We have a lot of roads that are on a dirt subbase, or they tore up the gravel road and essentially used that as the subbase. All of our new ones, of course, over the last 20 to 30 years, do have a modified subbase. Some of the older ones would be a concern.”

If the county expanded the roads allowed for the all-systems permit, Snead said any stricture (culvert or bridge) that spans 20 feet would qualify.

“We have five to six that would qualify,” he said.

Also has part of the discussion, Supervisor Jeff Swisher asked about the status of the Landis Road Bridge replacement project. Snead said he’s very optimistic about hearing soon.

“We have not received any notice, which means our app is definitely still being considered. We’re at least still being considered. We have the possibility of receiving it. That’s good news.”

Snead also submitted an application for the SS4A (Safe Streets and Roads for All) grant. He said 97 out of Iowa’s 99 counties submitted applications.

“It’s for safety plans, planning, and identifying roads that could benefit from additional safety features,” he explained.

He said if the county pursues additional grants like this for road/structure work, a safety plan is needed.

“I have something in mind right now for applying for some funds for a paved system that goes into some of these towns that are farm-to-market (FM) extensions,” he said. “There will be some possibilities in the very near future for applying for some money for paved roads. In order to apply for that, we have to have some of these safety plans in place.

“We do have a number of applications we will be submitting in the next six months to a couple of years,” he continued. “As long as the money is still there.”

Snead warned, though, that many grants require a cash match, typically 75 percent and 25 percent.

The board also wanted to know what to tell people living on gravel roads.

“What do I tell people as far as relief? How long?” asked Schlarmann.

Motor grader operators, Snead said, have been busy hauling rock to the bad spots throughout the county.

Supervisor Joe Oswald said while he’s not against making the gravel roads safer to drive on, he’s worried about getting more snow and seeing this new gravel graded off.

Snead said his department is working on putting together numbers for two different options concerning the gravel roads and what the county is willing to spend. Option 1: Core out short stretches of some roads, place larger stone down for a better base, and cover that with typical-sized contract rock. Option 2: Increase the contract rock budget so more rock can go down.

Snead said Option 1 will not involve 200-plus locations across the county.

“These two numbers will fluctuate,” he said. “It’s two different options depending on the funding levels.”

As of July 1, 2023, there will be approximately $2.19 million in the county’s projected LOST (local options sales tax) account. After FY 2024, Snead said, the beginning balance of the FM account will be $2.7 million. There are a number of FM projects proposed in the county’s five-year road program that, if completed, will leave $820,000 remaining.

“That gets us through FY 2028,” Snead said.

Supervisor Ned Rohwedder said he’s not opposed to coring out the bad spots and fixing potholes, but he’s looking for an immediate fix.

“That’s more long-term,” he said. “We have people driving through ponds and lakes right now. People have to be able to get to town, to get to a hand-surface road. I just don’t think we can put everybody off until we come up with a project.”

Rohwedder added that he has yet to see any trucks out hauling rock.

“I’m just frustrated with how things are going, what’s happening,” he pushed. “I think we need to come up with a drastic plan and we have to start now.”

Oswald said with 6 to 8 inches of frost in the roads, only a couple of inches that is not frozen, there is nothing on the roadways to hold the rock in place and keep it from spreading into the ditches.

Swisher said he’d like to see 800 tons of rock applied per mile versus the typically 400.

“We need to figure out the funds to do that,” he urged. “If the quarries I’m talking to say we need to put more on, we need to find a way to put more on.”

“I want to fill the holes so people can get through; people expect it,” said Rohwedder. “They’re the bulk of our taxpayers. I don’t care what it costs.”