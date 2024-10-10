Graver honored as ‘Small Town Famous’

Monticello Police Officer and School Resource Officer (SRO) Dawn Graver is “Small Town Famous!”

Just in time for her birthday on Oct. 10, Graver will be treated to a day of pampering at La Belle Boutique & Beauty Lounge in downtown Monticello. The prize package includes: Hair and makeup service, a new outfit, photos to commemorate the moment, and a Le Belle swag bag.

“It was very overwhelming,” expressed Graver of winning La Belle’s “Small Town Famous: A Makeover Moment” contest. “You don’t realize the difference you make in people’s eyes.”

In mid-August, Le Belle, owned by Kaylynn Yarolem, Jamie Miller, and Samantha Reiter, shared news on their Facebook page with their followers about the contest…

“We believe in the power of self-care and the confidence that comes with a little pampering,” they stated. “That’s why we’re excited to announce our FAMOUS IN A SMALL TOWN giveaway! Do you know someone who truly deserves a special treat? Whether they’ve been going above and beyond for others, facing challenges with grace, or just need a boost, we want to hear their story!

“Let’s celebrate the amazing people in our community and give them the glow-up they deserve!”

Yarolem and Reiter credit Miller with coming up with the idea for the giveaway.

“I was thinking of a way to get the community involved with a store giveaway, treating someone to a day with our services we do,” Miller said.

The gals all said so many people are experiencing tough times right now, that a makeover and a day of pampering would help to brighten their spirits.

“There’s a lot of negative energy out there and people are scraping by,” Miller said. “This is our way of making someone feel special.”

“People tend to put themselves last in situations like this,” added Yarolem.

La Belle asked their social media followers to email them the name of someone deserving of a beauty makeover, as well as a story about what makes that person special.

They received about a dozen or so nominations, with Graver being the lucky winner.

“A lot stuck out to us with Dawn’s story,” Miller said.

“And it’s her birthday week,” Yarolem said of the coincidental timing.

Graver’s long-time family friend Whitney Hall was the one who nominated her.

"Dawn has served our community tirelessly for 34 years, keeping everyone safe, being there to protect our children in the schools, being at all extracurricular activities to provide safety as well,” stated Hall. “She works long hours, holidays, bad weather, all in the name of keeping our community safe and secure.

“Dawn has very little time to herself and puts the needs of everyone else, while in the line of duty, ahead of herself.”

As it turns out, this is Graver’s last year on the Monticello Police Department, as well as her sixth and final year as the SRO with the Monticello schools.

“Dawn is pretty influential,” Miller said. “Her nomination stuck out immediately.”

Earlier last week, the La Belle gals surprised Graver at the middle school, announcing her as the winner.

“We worked with Whitney (Hall) to try and surprise her,” said Yarolem. “She didn’t know we were coming.”

Graver admitted she knew nothing about “Small Town Famous,” let alone that Hall nominated her.

“I was shocked when she called me,” she said.

Graver was in her office in the middle school with School Secretary Angie Shady called her to the office. That’s when Graver saw Hall and the gals from La Belle standing outside the school.

“I thought, ‘What is going on?’” said Graver. “When I saw Whitney, I asked, ‘Did you do this?’”

Graver admitted she is not one to take time off work or take time away for herself, exactly what Hall said in her nomination.

“We just want to thank everyone for the nominations and spreading positivity,” said Miller.

“It was cool to see many people speaking highly of others,” added Reiter.