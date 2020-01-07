The Grove re-opens with renovations complete

The Grove Bar & Grill brings a wealth of people to Scotch Grove. After 10 years in business, the new owners, Brandon and Madelyn Schrader, have made some much-needed improvements in an effort to keep people coming for many more years.

The Schraders purchased the establishment in February 2018.

Recently, after closing in mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they decided to take on a major project of relocating the public restrooms and opening up the dining area for patrons.

“We wanted to have open space instead of a dungeon,” noted Brandon.

Before, the restrooms were located directly in front of the main door, blocking people from the booth seating area against the front of the bar.

Relocating the restrooms to the back of the building allowed The Grove to open up more seating, which the Schraders said was the main idea.

“We have more table space,” said Madelyn of the extra 12-15 seats.

The renovations started in the last week of April and were completed in time for The Grove to re-open to dine-in seating on June 4.

“I wish we had started sooner,” noted Brandon.

The restrooms were moved to the storage area, next to the kitchen. All new plumbing and flooring was installed. They also created a room for the utility closet.

“The previous owners talked about moving the bathrooms,” recalled Madelyn. “We just had the time to do it.”

The Schraders were assisted by some friends who helped with the project. Brandon said their help was much needed.

“We were able to get done in a month and a half,” he said.

Once the governor closed bars and restaurants in March, The Grove immediately resorted to carry-outs as a means to continue to serve their customers and the public. The staff was reduced to just Madelyn and a cook.

The Grove also eliminated some of its normal hours, only serving Wednesday through Sunday, 5-8 p.m. (no lunch hour).

“We tried to serve lunch in that first week, but it was slow,” recalled Madelyn. “It wasn’t worth it.”

The Grove re-opened on June 4 full force, with live music from local band Crosscut. Brandon said with social distancing inside, they’re not quite serving 100 percent capacity, more like 70 percent.

“After the remodel, it’s hard to know where we want the additional tables with 6 feet social distancing,” explained Madelyn. “People like the additional space and can more around more, feeling more relaxed. Eventually we’ll figure out our original seating.”

To make sure everything stays clean and sanitized, all of the table service and condiments are kept behind the bar versus sitting out on the tables. The condiment bottles and menus are sanitized after use, and patrons always receive pre-wrapped silverware.

“We make sure there is nothing on the tables,” said Madelyn. “We have a whole cleaning routine.”

To kick off the summer and celebrate Independence Day, The Grove has live music scheduled to perform outside on Saturday, July 4. The last couple of July 4 holidays, they were closed. With the holiday falling on a weekend, they wanted to try something fun and different.

“We hope people come out and celebrate with us. With everything cancelled, people have to go somewhere,” encouraged Madelyn. “We’re working on a (food) special for that weekend, something fun and easy to prepare.”

Having to shut down, Brandon said a lot of their regular events were cancelled as well, including St. Patrick’s Day, the adult Easter egg hunt, and live music scheduled for almost every weekend.

Aside from the physical changes inside, the Schraders said they’re always making changes here and there, whether it’s to the menu, drinks, etc. Brandon said he’d like to introduce smoked food items and pizza in the near future.

They said a big part of their business has been the Blue Cut Trailblazers, the Jones County ATV/UTV club.

“It’s nice when they have their social events and ride here,” said Madelyn.

Once Sunday while The Grove was still closed to dine-in service, six ATVs pulled up outside and ordered carry-outs and ate outside.

Throughout the pandemic, the Schraders said the support from area communities and their loyal customers has been tremendous.

“Farmers always need food,” said Madelyn of a large sector of their customer base. “The support from the locals was unbelievable.”