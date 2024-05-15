Haag enjoys Honor Flight

In February, Jerry Haag was surprised to find out that he was chosen to take part in the 50th Eastern Iowa Honor Flight out of Cedar Rapids to Washington, D.C.

“I knew nothing about it,” he said. “I was shocked. I had no clue I would ever get to do something like this, ever. I always thought it (the Honor Flight) was for veterans who served in a war of some kind. But, it’s for everybody (all veterans), and a lot of people don’t realize that.

“I am thankful to Dianne (his wife) and the sponsors,” he continued. “It was really eye-opening.”

Dianne actually sent in Jerry’s name for the Honor Flight back in 2019. The COVID pandemic ended up suspending all Honor Flights for quite some time. It wasn’t until this February when she got word that Jerry would be on the May 1 flight.

“I told Jerry he was going a week before we left for Florida,” she said.

This wasn’t Jerry’s first time in D.C.; the Haags went in the late 1980s as chaperones for the high school choir trip.

“We saw the wall (the Vietnam Memorial Wall) then, but it was a whole different experience this time,” recalled Jerry. “It was so eye-opening and emotional.”

Of all of the war memorials they took in while in D.C., Jerry said, “You don’t realize how many Americans died in those wars.”

This Honor Flight was also quite memorable for Jerry for another reason. His son, Jason, of Marion, got to serve as his guardian. His nephew, Mark Hinrichs, also of Marion, went on the trip as a member of the medical staff.

“It was really nice that all three of us could enjoy it together,” Jerry said fondly.

The highlight of the trip for Jerry, among all of the memorials, was seeing his fellow veterans’ reactions to everything.

“The most shocking thing was when we landed in D.C. and the number of people and travelers who clapped for us and thanked us,” he said.

Having served during the Vietnam War era, Jerry said service members and veterans were not treated with much respect.

He was also blown away by the Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon that performed at the Lincoln Memorial.

“That was impressive,” marveled Jerry. “They marched without any commands given. It was really something. That was the most precise march I have ever seen.”

While walking around D.C., complete strangers came up and thanked those veterans on the Honor Flight.

While at the Vietnam Wall, Jerry found the name of William Rees of Anamosa who died during the war.

“He was a year ahead of me in high school,” he recalled. “We played baseball together.”

On the flight back to Cedar Rapids, each veteran was handed a red backpack full of “Letters from Home.” This is known as the “Mail Call.” Jerry said so many family and friends wrote sincere cards and letters, thanking him for his service.

As Jerry walked through the gate after they landed back home, he said people were lined up all the way through the terminal to the entrance of the airport.

“I didn’t realize there would be that many people,” he said. “It was really neat.”

At the age of 19, Jerry enlisted in the Air Force in 1967 and served for four years.

“I had an uncle in the Air Force and he always talked about how good it was. I rather enlist in the Air Force versus being drafted in the Army.”

He was sent to Texas for basic training, then on to Spokane, Wash., for 18 months. While in Washington, Jerry received orders that he was being sent overseas…to Turkey.

“I was shocked,” he said. “I was told I could turn it down, but I knew Vietnam would be next.”

While in the service, Jerry accompanied officers and higher NCOs, performing an administrative role as they transported top-secret classified documents.

“You realize how very lucky you are to be an American,” he said of his years in the service. “It’s something you’ll never forget.

“When you sign up, you swear to give your life for this country, and many people did that.”