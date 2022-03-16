Haag reflects on 41 years with Spahn & Rose

“A Haag has been in charge here the last 63 years.”

Dave Haag is set to retire from Spahn & Rose Lumber Company in Monticello after 41 years. He became manager in 1993. His father, Vince Haag, managed the location 22 years prior.

Haag started working at Spahn & Rose in 1981 as a driver for the lumber yard. He also loaded the trucks. In ’86, he was promoted to assistant manager as his father worked as manager. Vince retired in 1993 after 34 total with the store, and Haag took over the reins as store manager.

“I worked part-time for Dad in high school,” recalled Haag of getting his foot in the door.

After high school, he worked for a construction company in Dubuque. Not keen on the travel and experiencing slow winters, Haag realized he needed a more stable paycheck.

“I needed a job,” he laughed. “And Dad said they needed help.”

Haag said working for Spahn & Rose is clearly in his family’s blood.

Haag praises the company, which is based out of Dubuque, for allowing its store managers to have some freedom when it comes to running the individual store locations.

“I was able to run the place like my own,” he said. “I had them (Spahn & Rose) as my safety net, for the banking and finances.”

That freedom meant that Haag has been able to give back to the community or donate toward an Eagle Scout’s project.

“We see a need and try to address it,” he said.

He said the Spahn & Rose charity foundation has also been quite generous to the Monticello community over the years with donations toward the sports complex and ballfields.

“We support people who have always supported us,” he said. “They made us successful, it’s the least we could do and give back.”

Haag said there have been some good and bad years. When he started working there in the early ‘80s, there was the farm recession. Then, another recession in 2008-09.

“Those weren’t pleasant times,” he said. “But we hoped for the best until things turned around. In a small community like this, you’re tied to the farm economy.”

In 2014, Monticello was hit by a hailstorm. While those whose homes, buildings, and vehicles may not have fared well, Spahn & Rose gained a lot of work from that unfortunate weather situation.

Over the last two years, as people stayed home during the COVID pandemic, Spahn & Rose once again saw an uptick in business as people had the time to take on remodel and renovation projects they had been putting off.

“We were an essential business,” he said of staying open. “We came to work every day with shields in place.”

Now, as people are trying to make their way out of the pandemic, Spahn & Rose, like most businesses, are seeing the effects of the supply chain issues. Haag said so many of their customers’ orders take longer to fill as construction materials take longer to get.

“We can get it, but it might take longer.”

He said it might be four to eight months out, which makes it hard for individuals and companies to plan for when it comes to a construction project.

“This is the worst I have seen it as far as supply issues,” commented Haag. “The last two years, we’ve been through everything. It’s made my decision to retire easier.”

Aside from a lag in materials, costs of construction are also rising.

“There is a lot of demand as the supply goes up,” said Haag. “As a viable business, sometimes you have to raise prices.”

A good thing for Spahn & Rose is their expanded focus in the Cedar Rapids and Iowa City areas.

Haag said technology has certainly changed over the years.

“We started with adding machines with a handle on it,” he mimicked. “Computers has changed the pace of business; everything is so much quicker than it used to be. Society is used to instant gratification.”

It was about a year or so ago that Haag started thinking really hard about his decision to retire. It was a combination of several factors, including COVID and its after-effects, that led to the ultimate decision.

“I’ve been doing this for 40-plus years, and I’ll be 63 in June,” he said. “It’s time for a change and I’m ready.”

In his retirement, Haag is looking forward to traveling a bit with his wife, Diane, to see family.

“I also have some hobbies that have fallen by the wayside,” he said of fishing, hunting, and woodworking.

Haag said interviews are taking place now for his replacement, within and outside of the company. He anticipates Spahn & Rose making the announcement this week some time.

“It’s hard to find people to do the job,” he said. “We pride ourselves on running a lean operation.”

Haag also plans on working part-time in some fashion for the company, filling in when needed.

Haag credits his wife for her flexibility over the years.

“The last 36 years, she’s been very understanding with how we do things here,” he said. “She pretty much raised our kids.”

Haag said he never thought he’d be working for Spahn & Rose all these years.

“Another year turned into another year and now 41 years later…” he said fondly.