Hahn’s Honor Flight experience reflects pride in service

Vietnam Era veteran Jerry Hahn admitted he gets tongue-tied when people thank him for his service to this country.

“When people thank me, I thank them for thanking me,” he said.

Following his day-long trip to Washington, D.C. as part of the 53rd Eastern Iowa Honor Flight on Oct. 8, Hahn now has a different outlook…

“Now I say, ‘It was my pleasure,’” he said of so many people, young and old, coming up to him that day. “It really was my pleasure. I have no regrets.”

Hahn served in the U.S. Army, from 1966-68. He was drafted. His younger brother also served in the Army.

“He was in the one of the last draft classes,” recalled Hahn.

Their father was also a veteran of the Army, serving after WWII.

Hahn entered the service at the age of 20. He spent his 21st birthday in Germany.

“I was used to drinking beer, but German beer is very strong and their serve it warm,” he shared. “They’re not big on cold beer.”

Hahn attended high school in Beaver Dam, Wis. He chose not to enter college and instead wanted to pursue a career in retail.

“I took an aptitude test, which shows your strong points,” Hahn said. “Sales was number-one for me.”

He was hired by a company called Schultz Brothers, which also had a store in Monticello, Iowa.

“While my friends went to college, I started their (Schultz Brothers) trainee program,” he said.

After one year, Hahn was drafted.

“I was going to the draft office every other month to see where my name was at,” he said.

Hahn spent 19 months in Germany working as a classified ammunition clerk.

“I worked in a little office with bars on the windows and door. No one could come in. I kept records of ammunition and had to reconcile each bunker.”

After his time in the service, Hahn returned to Schultz Brothers, and was sent to various store locations all over the Midwest, eventually taking on the role of manager.

From 1983-88, he managed the store in Monticello.

Hahn recalled the tension throughout the country in 1968-69.

“Those were some rough times, especially on college campuses. For the longest time, I was bitter about the way we were treated.”

He said Vietnam Era veterans were treated poorly, reminiscent of the Tom Cruise movie “Born on the Fourth of July.”

“You didn’t want to emphasize anything to do with the military,” continued Hahn. “I read a lot about veterans who were spit on; I was spit on.”

Hahn said the Honor Flight and the reception the veterans received everywhere they went was the exact opposite of the late ‘60s.

“After 50-plus years, it feels good and I am proud (of my service),” he said.

Hahn remembered after coming home to Beaver Dam, he planned to wear his Army uniform as he returned to work at Schultz Brothers.

“My sister told me not to wear it because I was not well liked,” he said. “So I never wore it after that day.”

A couple of years ago, Hahn signed up for the Honor Flight, knowing that the organization was taking WWII veterans first. He was originally signed up for the October 2025 flight. There was a cancelation on the Oct. 8 flight and he was able to go.

Hahn traveled to D.C. about four years ago on a bank bus trip, but nothing compared to the experience of taking in the nation’s capital with her fellow servicemembers.

“That trip didn’t necessarily emphasize the war memorials,” he said. “And we got there at night and it was raining.”

Hahn’s oldest son, Joe, accompanied him on the Honor Flight, serving as his “guardian.”

“He was extremely proud to do that with me,” he said of the memories shared.

Overall, Hahn was impressed with the entire trip, with the way the Honor Flight volunteers took such care of the veterans, and allowed everyone to take in the memorials and sights all over the city. He also marveled at how clean D.C. was, from the grass fields to the public spaces.

While Hahn had seen Arlington National Cemetery and the changing of the guard before, he was very much looking forward to that again.

Of course, the Vietnam Veterans Memorial (wall) was a must-see.

“It’s unbelievable the amount of people’s names that are on the wall,” he said. “It’s so big and long, but all those names…”

The reception at both the airport in D.C. and Cedar Rapids brought tears to Hahn’s eyes.

“So many people gathered, adults and young kids, to welcome us back. A band played music and people were clapping and shaking our hands.”

Members of Hahn’s own family were also there to welcome him “home.”

While the entire day went smooth, the only snafu that put a hiccup in the day was departing D.C. an hour late. Typically, the Honor Flights land back in Cedar Rapids around 10/10:30 p.m. They didn’t get back until after 11 p.m.

While on the return flight home, each veteran was given a bag during “mail call.” The bags contained letters and cards, thanking them for their service. What made it even more special for Hahn was that his family reached out to his former grade school, and the students all wrote letters dedicated specially to him.

“There were hundreds of letters,” Hahn said. “Even from the kindergarteners.”

The school also gave Hahn a gift card to his favorite pizza joint in Beaver Dam, as well as a print of the Class of 1962, the year he graduated.

“I called the principal the next day to thank her for their efforts,” he said of the sentiment. “The kids got as much out of writing these letters as I did reading them.”

Hahn is proud of being a veteran, saying everyone on the Honor Flight that day had the same story to tell.

“I gave up two years of my life serving this country. I did it proudly. I never considered going to Canada.”

Hahn encourages all veterans to sign up for the Honor Flight.

“You don’t have any excuses,” he urged.