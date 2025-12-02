Hall appointed Dist. 4 county supervisor

“I think we had a good candidate pool. It’s just a humbling experience, the whole thing. You have to have the support of the community.”

On Feb. 25, the Jones County Supervisor Vacancy Committee announced their appointment of Darrick Hall to fill the District 4 vacancy left following Ned Rohwedder’s resignation in January.

On Jan. 26, Hall took the oath of office that allows him to assume duties on the Jones County Board of Supervisors, beginning with their meeting on Feb. 11.

There were six candidates the committee interviewed on Jan. 31. The committee took public comment until 4 p.m. on Feb. 4, before announcing their decision on Feb. 5. The committee is made up of County Auditor Whitney Hein, Treasurer Amy Picray, and Recorder Sheri Jones.

“Filling a vacant elected position is not all that common,” Picray said. “We feel Jones County was very fortunate to have had six qualified candidates apply for this supervisor vacancy. As a committee, we were pleased with the interviews held on Friday night, both with the professionalism of the candidates and public interest and turnout.”

“This decision was not an easy decision for the committee,” added Hein. “Many hours were spent by the committee on an individual basis receiving public comment, reviewing application materials, and interview notes. Last evening (Feb. 4), the committee met and spent two hours discussing and reviewing all of the public comments, applications materials, and interview notes again.”

“As part of our deliberations, we weighed the pros and cons of each candidate,” offered Jones. “We have made a decision we are comfortable with. We hope you will respect and support it.”

During the Feb. 4 Jones County Supervisors meeting, Supervisor Joe Oswald commented that the appointment would be tough for the committee to make, considering the pool of candidates.

“I have faith that they will pick a good candidate and we’ll be able to work with them,” he said. “It has been stated, that if a forced election were made, it’d be $15,000. With our budget constraints, I would certainly hope that the general public would also acknowledge that they’re (the committee) able to make a good decision.”

Hein said, realistically, if a special election were to be held, it wouldn’t take place until April. The winner of that election wouldn’t likely take office until May.

“If that were to happen, you’re spending $15,000 for a year and a half worth of service. $15,000 for a special election just doesn’t make a whole lot of sense to me,” commented Oswald.

Hall brings a couple decades of leadership experience to his new role as a county supervisor. He’s been a member of Jones County Farm Bureau and the Iowa Farm Bureau Federation for 20 years. He’s been on the JCFB Board of Directors for 18 years.

Hall most of his leadership experience stems from Farm Bureau. That experience also carried over to his civic engagement, namely with their family church, Wayne Zion Lutheran Church in rural Monticello. This is Hall’s third year serving on the church council; he currently serves as president. He is also on their call committee as the church looks for a new pastor.

With his role now as an elected official, Hall said he will have to step down from the Farm Bureau board.

As for why he chose to put his name in the hat for county supervisor, he said it’s been something he’s thought about for some time.

“I wouldn’t call it public office, more civil service,” he said. “Something that I’ve gotten out of my leadership experiences is that it’s more than just your operation, it’s more than just what you’re doing on your home farm or your business. We’re part of a larger community. One of the ways to give back to make a difference in your communities and state and country, however big you want to make it, there are opportunities to step up. With Ned Rohwedder’s retirement, that was the opportunity essentially. I think it’s something I can do.”

Hall said from his perspective, over the last couple of decades, Jones County’s governing body “runs pretty well.

“I think we’re very fortunate to have the elected officials we do have in the county, and the staff and county employees,” he continued. “I don’t think that’s always the case.”

Hall said his diverse ag-based background provides a unique perspective on the board. He used to own a trucking business. Now, the family continues to farm.

“I’m a full-time employee. I think that’s kind of unique. I think that’s a unique perspective,” he said.

Hall and his wife, Holly, have two sons, one in high school and one who works full-time.

As for the time commitment serving on the board of supervisors, Hall said it will require some prioritization and time management.

“It obviously can be done,” he said. “These guys do a great job of it. They’re good examples of how to do it.

“There will be a little give and take. What we do as farmers, we can farm a little later in the evening and farm on the weekends.”

Hall admitted he’s looking forward to diving into the county budget, noting his strong suit lies with numbers.

He said involvement and engagement with anything you do is important.

His connections with state legislators, stemming from JCFB, is another asset he brings to the table.

“I like participating in the legislative process as a voter and as a constituent,” he said. “I think it’s important to have those conversations and have those relationships in place. I can help Jones County by saying this isn’t great legislation; this is what it’s going to do to us, or what does this look like for Jones County and our residents.”