Hall takes over ownership of B.E. Fitness

B.E. Fitness and Training Center in Monticello is under new ownership.

Fitness Center Manager Andrea Hall has purchased the business from Bud and Georgia Johnson. The sale is effective June 1. The Johnsons purchased the gym in November 2016, and reopened after an extensive remodel project on Dec. 1, 2016.

Hall has been with the business since the start, manning the office, handling the gym memberships, and organizing the many fitness classes held at the facility.