Hank Williams, Jr. announced for ’22 GJCF

The Great Jones County Fair is wasting no time in announcing entertainment acts for the 2022 fair!

On Nov. 18, it was announced that the Thursday, July 21, throw-back country headliner would be Hank Williams, Jr. Opening for Williams will be special guest Tracy Byrd.

Tickets for the night will be $45 for all seating areas: SRO (standing-room-only) track, seated amphitheater, and seated hillside. Tickets will go on sale Thursday, Dec. 9, at 10 a.m. by visiting greatjonescountyfair.com.

“People commented that they hadn’t been to our fair in years and Hank Williams, Jr. is now their reason to come back,” commented Fair Manager Lucas Gobeli on reaction to the announcement. “When we set out (to book entertainment), we (the fair board) didn’t want to have all the same genre of music each night.”

The entertainment committee consists of Gobeli and five members of the fair board.

“We didn’t want two nights of mainstream country,” added Gobeli. “We wanted more options for the consumer.”

The GJCF has been using the same entertainment booking agency for the past 40 years. Gobeli explained the GJCF expresses which genre to go after in terms of who the agent should look at and pursue.

“Then they give us the routing, availability, and cost,” he said. “So much is based on routing.”

When it came to a throw-back country themed night, the GJCF was given about half a dozen names to consider.

“Hank Williams, Jr. rose to the top of our list fairly fast,” Gobeli said, based on the number of hit songs and nostalgia.

Williams has sold over 70 million albums worldwide in the 52 years he’s been a musician. He’s had six platinum albums, 20 gold, 13 number-one singles.

In 1964, Williams released his first album, “Your Cheatin’ Heart.” His latest album, “It’s About Time,” was released in 2016, marking his 37th album.

“As a touring artist, Hank was a pioneer in bringing arena rock production values to country music,” Williams’ biography states, which was provided by the GJCF. “And he remains one of the most consistent ticket sellers in music, period, as generation after generation gets turned on to one of the most dynamic live performers ever to take the stage.”

Gobeli said with different types of country music, each night will obviously draw its own crowd, but he does expect to see some crossover and concertgoers attending both Thursday and Friday nights.

GJCF fans will now have to wait until after the first of the year for another concert announcement.

“We’re still working on Saturday (rock) and Sunday (Christian),” noted Gobeli.