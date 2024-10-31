HARDY announced for 2025 GJCF

There's not time like the present to start thinking about the summer of 2025.

The Great Jones County Fair (GJCF) has made its first of four concert announcements for 2025… HARDY!

The country musician and songwriter (Michael Hardy), known as HARDY, will be performing at the GJCF on Saturday, July 19, at 8 p.m.

Tickets for HARDY go on sale this Friday, Nov. 1, at 10 a.m. at greatjonescountyfair.com. Tickets will be $90 across the board for the amphitheater, hillside bleachers, and SRO (standing room only) track.

"We're excited to have a diverse offering again this year, following the success of last year," said GJCF Manager Lucas Gobeli of the 2025 fair concert line-up. "We'll have a nice mix again this year."

He said charging a flat fee for concert tickets is easier than having staggered prices throughout the seating areas.

"Our farthest seat (from the stage) is still not that far away," said Gobeli. "Acts are not going down in price, and (a flat fee) spreads the cost out more versus a higher increase on the track."

The fair can sell roughly 13,000 tickets, which includes all paid seating areas.

HARDY has been on the country music scene since 2018. He's written songs for the likes of Florida Georgia Line, Blake Shelton, Thomas Rhett, and Morgan Wallen.

He's put out three albums: "A Rock" in 2020, "The Mockingbird & the Crow" in 2023, and "Quit!" in 2024. His 2023 album topped the country music charts.

Some of his hit songs include "Give Heaven Some Hell," "Truck Bed," "Rockstar," and "Ain't a Bad Day."

In 2021, HARDY was nominated for New Artist of the Year by the CMA Awards. In 2022, he was named Academy of Country Music's Songwriter of the Year by the ACMs. He took three ACA Awards home in 2023, including Artist/Songwriter of the Year.

Gobeli said when it comes to booking so early, it all comes down to which artists are available the week of the GJCF and which dates fit within their routing schedule.

"He's (HARDY) is playing three or four dates in a row in the area," he offered.

And, as in the past, country artists are just easier to book a half-year out.

On Black Friday, Nov. 29, admission bundles will again be available for purchase via the fair's website. Bundles of five gate passes can be purchased for $30 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., as opposed to $38 after Black Friday and until the week of the fair.

Gate admission for one person will be $15 if you're paying at the gate, or $12 if you buy your gate admission pass online.

"We'll have three more nights of concerts to announce," hinted Gobeli. "Not all will be country."

The 2025 GJCF runs July 16-20.