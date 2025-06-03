Harms family honored by School Foundation

The honorees at the 20th Annual Tailgate Party & Alumni Reunion, held on March 1, were the Harms family: Ruth, John and Kathy, and Katie.

These three generations of a family with over 150 years of history in Monticello have contributed so much to the community over the years, not to mention the Monticello Community School District (MCSD), the students, and the Monticello School District Foundation.

“The Harms family has been a constant in our community for over 150 years,” recognized Annette Smith, past president of the School Foundation. “John’s great, great grandfather settled here and began farming. Since then, seven Harms generations have lived in our community and have taken part in helping it grow and thrive.”

Over the years, the Foundation has held fundraisers, aside from their annual Tailgate Party, in an effort to raise money for the teachers and students of the MCSD. In 2005, former Foundation member Greg Kromminga brought the idea to the Foundation of having internationally-renowned opera singer and Iowa native Simon Estes perform a concert to raise money. That idea came from Kromminga’s aunt, Ruth Harms. Ruth saw Estes perform at Wartburg College with her daughter Brenda’s family.

Then in 2008, symphony conductor and MHS alum Roger McMurrin, who conducted the Kyiv Symphony and Orchestra for years, returned to Monticello for a fifth time for perform in an effort to raise money for the School Foundation. Again, the idea was attributed to Ruth as she relayed the idea to her nephew Greg Kromminga. Ruth is a member of the MHS Class of 1949; McMurrin from the Class of 1957.

Ruth worked at the Monticello State Bank from 1949-51, and returned on a part-time basis from 1959-96. In 2015, Harms invited six former bank employees to her home to reminisce about their years working at the bank.

“She came to know so many community members as a bank teller for years,” Smith said.

Ruth was also a champion for education, having led many efforts in pass bond referendums over the years for a new high school.

“It took a number of failed attempts, but a bond finally passed and the high school became the first building on what would become a central campus,” Smith said.

“There were some creative thinkers who learned they needed to get the vote out to those who lived outside of town in order to build that school,” John recalled.

Ruth was also quite active on the Monticello Alumni Association board, helping to organize their annual alumni banquets every summer. She was a proud member of the Class of 1949, or as they referred to themselves, “The ‘49ers.”

Kathy Harms taught for the MCSD for 35 years. She taught first grade for 10 years and kindergarten for 25 years.

“We still call her ‘Kindergarten Kathy,’” joked Katie about the fact that her mom is a life-long teacher.

In 1992, Kathy was named KGAN Teacher of the Year.

She retired in 2012, which is when her volunteerism with the School Foundation began, and has continued ever since.

“As a teacher, Kathy thought she could offer a unique perspective inside the classroom as she advocated for students,” Smith said.

Kathy credits former Foundation Board member Winnie Williams for giving her the spark to get involved.

“She (Williams) said someone left the Foundation Board and they needed someone who was a teacher on the board to provide that viewpoint. They wanted someone with a teacher’s perspective,” Kathy recalled.

She was president of the Foundation for two years. For the past 10 years, she’s taken it upon herself to organize and coordinate the silent and live auctions.

“She also gives her time each spring to help on the scholarship committee for the Foundation,” continued Smith. “As an educator, helping students succeed has always been her passion. Throughout her years as a teacher, she was fortunate to help educate over 800 young children.”

“It’s important to continue to support the people who supported me,” Kathy said of staying involved with the School Foundation. “Many things in my classroom would not have been available without the funding from the Foundation. It’s important to give back.”

Kathy stepped down from the Foundation Board to continue to help educate children through directing the spelling bee at the Iowa State Fair. She also volunteers for the Blue Ribbon Foundation. John is a director on the State Fair Foundation.

“I get to learn about the other fairs and be a part of that. I’m able to get more involved,” Kathy said.

Kathy was also quite instrumental with implementing the Kids Zone at the Great Jones County Fair, and keeping it going for several years. Again, this speaks to her dedication to children.

John was manager of the GJCF for 27 years.

That role “enabled him to provide five days of education, entertainment, competition, and excitement to our community,” Smith said. “Both people young and old attend the fair from long distances to enjoy all the aspects that a day at the fair would include.”

Over the years, John took every opportunity to help educate and inform the community about the fair, speaking at Lions Club or Rotary Club meetings.

Katie Harms is a member of the MHS Class of 1998, the last class to graduate from the old high school.

She attended Iowa State University, where both her parents also graduated from, and started her 20-year career as an architect with OPN Architects out of Cedar Rapids.

“Since then, she’s had a very successful career sharing her talents in communities in Iowa,” noted Smith.

Katie’s first project for the MCSD was the design of the sports complex at the high school, the baseball and softball diamonds. She was the project manager on the new middle school, a project that started in 2018 and opened in 2020. Now, she’s leading the efforts again for the new elementary school, which will complete the MCSD central campus.

“Katie will oversee the project and leave her imprint on the community she grew up in,” said Smith. “She, too, is passionate about her work and giving students the best learning environments possible.”

“It feels great,” Katie said of being a part of history in her hometown. “The middle school was special in a lot of ways. I’ve been able to work with some of my former teachers and peers who are teaching here now. This has more meaning than other projects (I’ve worked on).”

Aside from the school district, Katie has also left her mark on the fairgrounds, having worked with her father, John, to design to the Youth Development Center, which was completed in 2013. Now, she’s working on the design for a new fair entrance facility.