Hart reflects on 20 years with Environmental Health

In December, Paula Hart, Jones County’s Environmental Health (JCEH) coordinator, announced her retirement after working for the county for 20 years.

“I started in 2004. I had my 20th year on Dec. 27,” she shared.

Hart announced her plans to retire during a December Jones County Board of Health meeting, in which she serves a Board of Health administrator. Her intent is to remain until sometime in April, wanting to dedicate plenty of time to help train the person who will replace her.

“The ideal thing is to try and get someone as soon as possible because I want to give six to eight weeks minimum for training,” she offered. “I’d like to retire in April. It depends how soon we can get someone in and trained. I’m not going to give two weeks of training with a one-person dept. It’s not right.”

When Hart started working for the county, her job was part-time Land Use and part-time Environmental Health. At the time there were several people with part-time roles, working within different departments.

Two years later, the Emergency Management coordinator position became full-time, as did Land Use. Hart was then the full-time Environmental Health coordinator.

“Then I became a dept head two and a half years into it,” she said.

In 2015, when the county hired a Public Health director, Environmental Health and Public Health were moved into the Broadway Place Annex building in Anamosa, along with other county offices.

Both Environmental Health and Public Health fall under the Board of Health (BOH). Hart has always served as BOH administrator.

“I prepare the agenda, take minutes, I facilitate the meeting,” she said. “We report to the BOH, and the board of supervisors appoints BOH members who are all volunteers. We’re are county employees and report to the supervisors as requested.”

Unless you live in rural Jones County you may have never had contact or experience with Environmental Health. There are a lot of duties that fall on Hart’s plate.

First and foremost, she is responsible for issuing private well and septic permits for rural residents, as well as food establishments. Every year, Hart sends out information and works to publicize the grant program through the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services for private well water testing, plugging abandoned private wells, plugging abandoned cisterns, or reconstructing private water wells.

Hart’s department also inspects and issues permits for the bars and restaurants throughout the county.

“There are over 120 food establishments in Jones County, that includes in-town, too,” she said. “Any food establishment in the county no matter where it’s located.”

Because it’s a one-person department, JCEH contracts with Linn County Public Health (LCPH).

“They are our inspectors for the septic and well permits and the food inspections,” Hart said of the great working partnership. “There’s one person here. I cannot do all of that.”

All of the paperwork, test results, and fees flow through JCEH office and Hart reports those results to the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). It’s her office that actually issues the permits.

“There are a lot of different avenues to this well and septic world,” Hart said.

Hart is a big believer in educating the public, explaining the reasonings behind the work that she performs, which stems from state laws and the state code. If a property owner’s water test results come back noting an issue, Hart contacts them to explain the situation.

In some cases, people contact Hart’s office regarding nuisance issues stemming from a neighbor’s septic system, for example.

“If someone’s septic is discharging on someone else’s property,” expanded Hart.

In these cases, LCPH will go out to inspect the situation and report their fundings to Hart.

“We send a letter to get them (the property owner) into compliance and follow through with that,” she said.

All “nuisance” reports that come to Hart are also reported to a state database, including public complaints about eating establishments.

Around 2007, another job that fell on JCEH dealt with working with realtors and real estate transfers. When a property/homeowner sells their home/property within the county, they have to have their septic systems inspected and a “time of transfer inspection” done.

“It has to be inspected before you can transfer your property,” noted Hart. “Not a lot of people know this. The realtors are good about getting educated and they know that.”

Along the lines of food inspections, JCEH also works with LCPH on temporary events such as the Great Jones County Fair, and Pumpkinfest, etc. Typically, a list of food vendors is sent to Hart from the event organizers. Someone comes out to perform the inspection and they receive a temporary food license.

With six public swimming pools in Jones County (outdoors, indoors, and at hotels), LCPH also inspects the pools.

Due to the scope of work she does, Hart has to maintain 12 hours of CEUs (continuing education units) a year.

“I have really enjoyed working for the county and working with the public,” she said fondly. “While my department is not well known in the county, I have tried to educate people about what my duties are and to get information out.

“They don’t always like the answers we give because we’re the government, but I try to always explain things,” continued Hart. “This is why it needs to be done this way. It’s in your best interest. You don’t want raw sewage in your yard. You want your food prepared properly. That’s why permits are required.”

In 2022, Hart was honored with the IEHA’s (Iowa Environmental Health Association) Health Department of the Year award. She was nominated by LCPH, with whom she’s formed a strong partnership with over the past 20 years.

“I’ve enjoyed being able to network with all the other counties. I have a great partnership with Linn County. You get to learn more that way,” she said.