Haugsted’s passion to help veterans, military service lead to state VFW position

Becky Haugsted of Anamosa is just the second person from Anamosa and the second woman in the State of Iowa to be elected Senior Vice Commander of the VFW (Veterans of Foreign Wars) Department of Iowa.

Haugsted takes office takes office on June 29, and serves until June 30, 2026.

She had previously been elected Junior Vice Commander. Those who serve in these positions are all nominated and then elected.

Haugsted became an active member of the VFW Gale Edwards Post 4077 in Anamosa as soon as she returned home from serving in the Marine Corps in 1992. Her father, a Korean War veteran, was also active in the Anamosa VFW.

“He told me I was qualified (to join) and I’m going,” she recalled.

As Haugsted explained it, VFW members physically served overseas in combat zones. Members of an American Legion or AMVETS (American Veterans) is based on the time a veteran served their country.

Haugsted is quite proud of her long-time service to this country, rightly so.

She graduated from Monticello High School in 1978 and immediately began her service in the Marine Corps, serving until 1992.

“I didn’t want to be stuck in a small town my whole life,” she said as to why she chose to serve her country. “I wanted to go somewhere.”

Haugsted described herself as a “rebel teenager” who enjoyed traveling and just getting out.

“This was my opportunity,” she said fondly. “I was able to see the world and get away due to my situation at the time.”

So why the Marines?

“That’s a funny story…,” alluded Haugsted.

At the time she graduated high school, the branches of the service were sending out postcards as a recruiting tool. She filled out multiple cards and the Marine Corps just happened to be the first branch to answer her back.

Haugsted spent her years in the Marines all over the U.S. and all over the country, fulfilling her dream of traveling.

“I’ve been to 13 countries as part of my service,” she said.

The four years she spent in Hawaii, Haugsted joked were a “rough four years.”

During her time in the Marines, Haugsted spent her first few years in Motor Transport driving a truck.

“I saw a picture of a big truck and asked, ‘Can I drive that?’” recalled Haugsted when meeting with a recruiter. “I associated driving a truck with traveling.”

The rest of those years were spent working in military intelligence.

Haugsted had to take an intelligence test when she joined the service; she scored 148. A high score is 150.

“They asked me why I was spending my time driving a truck,” she laughed. “I was needed elsewhere.”

As a commander in intelligence, Haugsted created training exercises for her fellow service members dealing with various scenarios in finding “the bad guy.”

“I worked with WTI (Weapons and Tactics Instructor) which is the equivalent to Top Gun in the Navy,” said Haugsted. “I was behind the scenes.”

After her time in the Marines, she then became a member of the Iowa National Guard from 1992-99.

“I worked in intelligence and did some active duty. It was not full-time.”

During that time, she served in Operation Desert Shield and was stationed in Saudi Arabia.

“I came back just before they launched Operation Desert Storm,” said Haugsted.

Desert Shield was the first time women were allowed to serve in combat and in combat roles in the military.

“My deployment to Desert Shield and the length of my service qualified me to become part of the VFW,” said Haugsted.

Being a member of the VFW Post 4077 is a legacy in Haugsted’s family. Her father was a commander of the post. She is the current commander.

“I was the first woman in our post and first post commander in the State of Iowa,” said Haugsted poudly.

When she starts her position in Des Moines with the State of Iowa, her husband, David Haugsted, will take over as commander.

As the Iowa VFW Senior Vice Commander, Haugsted will serve as the co-chair of the Women Veterans Outreach.

She is also the VFW representative on the Iowa Commission of Veterans Affairs. That group is comprised of 12 members from established veterans service organizations.

“Each member is nominated by their organization, then approved by the Office of Governor,” said Haugsted. “Together, the Commission serves in multiple functions by providing guidance pm veteran issues, representing and communicating with their respective service organizations, public and legislative advocacy, and approving Iowa Veterans Trust Fund and Veteran Project Assistance applications.”

In March, Haugsted traveled to Washington, D.C. for a legislative conference to advocate on behalf of her fellow veterans.

“We met with our respective legislators (congressional members) and pointed out veterans’ needs,” she said. “Most (congress members) were very receptive. But we don’t want veterans’ benefits downgraded; we want them expanded.”

One topic of importance for Haugsted is the Major Richard Star Act.

“It tries to eliminate what they call double dipping,” she said of veterans’ benefits for those who are retired and/or disabled. “We’ve been working on this for 20 years to get it through Congress. We can’t get it out of the committee for a vote.”

Within the state’s VFW department, there are 10 districts, which represent various counties/sections across the state. Each district has its own commander.

“I traveled to all 10 districts over the past two years,” said Haugsted.

Within those districts are a total of 113 VFW posts, which represent the different communities/cities in Iowa. Each post averages between 75 and 100 members.

“We help to keep the posts viable, which is critical,” noted Haugsted, “as membership is declining.”

Anamosa has about 30 active members.

“We work to keep members active. Our military has been downsizing across the board, creating a loss of members.”

At least once a month, Haugsted will be spending her time in Des Moines. She will also be traveling the state, meeting with different VFW districts each quarter.

“We have to remain in constant contact,” she said.

Of her new role, Haugsted will remain busy. In September, Iowa will host the CIC (Commander in Chief) Homecoming. Carol Whitmore is the first female and a fellow Iowan to serve as the Commander in Chief of the VFW of the United States. She takes office Aug. 1.

“She’s helping to put Iowa in the spotlight,” said Haugsted.

In October, Iowa will also host the “Big 10 Conference.” This is not the Big 10 Conference associated with college basketball. The VFW Big 10 Conference is a regional event of state VFW departments from states that represent the Midwest. Every 10 years, Iowa hosts the event and 2025 is that time again.

Overall, Haugsted is just looking forward to serving her state and fellow veterans.

“I’ll be contributing to the platform that serves veterans,” she said. “There are a lot of issues right now concerning veterans, whether they served during a war or not. Serving your country is a whole different lifestyle and you’re in a whole new mindset when you return (home).”