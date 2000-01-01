

Medical Examiner Victoria Weston takes notes as she reviews the possible cause of death for a family near the high school. Olivia Goodyear of Monticello volunteered as one of the family members.



Linn County Hazmat personnel debriefed members of area fire departments as they assessed the situation involving a truck driver (Lisa Oswald) who fell victim to the chemical spill. Those agencies who took part in the hazmat training included: MFD, MPD, Monticello Ambulance, Emergency Management, AFD, Anamosa EMS, JRMC, Onslow Fire, Midland EMS, Jones County Dispatch, Linn County Hazmat, and medical examiners Dr. Michael Weston and Victoria Weston.



Members of Jones County fire departments “hose” off those who were exposed to the chemical spill before they are seen and assessed by medical staff. Carol Janssen of Monticello was one of those victims.



Several paramedics and EMTs took part in the training. Several high school students also volunteered their time to take on various victim roles. Here, Chris Bell and Mandy Norton tend to Kaden Kiburz who was on the soccer field during the chemical spill. (Photos by Kim Brooks)



Monticello Firefighters Josh Kray and Nick Spahr inspect the scene of a chemical spill as a family lies on the front lawn of a house on Songbird Lane. On Oct. 2, several public safety agencies from Jones County came together near Monticello High School for a hazmat training exercise. The scenario revolved around a semi truck full of chlorine that overturned on Highway 151. Those who volunteered as the family members include Olivia Goodyear, Keegan Freese, Grahm Schneiter, and Allison Leonard.