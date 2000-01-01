Healthy walk



Several kids took part in the Healthiest State Walk, and stopped along Willow Trail to read the first permanent storywalk book, “Hooray for Hat.” Books will be changed every four to six weeks.



On Oct. 6, every county in Iowa took part in the 11th Annual Healthiest State Walk. Monticello Parks and Rec organized a walk along Willow Trail that evening. It was also an opportunity to unveil the new, permanent storywalk, a project from the Monticello Public Library. Parks and Rec and Library Directors Jacob Oswald and Michelle Turnis addressed the crowd. (Photos by Kim Brooks)