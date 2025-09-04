Hearing addresses conditions of Montiview Trailer Ct.

A public hearing on April 1 concerning the condition and nuisance complaints at Montiview Trailer Court off Business Highway 151 in Monticello left the Jones County Supervisors wanting to see action taken sooner rather than later.

A few weeks ago, Land Use Administrator Whitney Amos brought the DNR and Land Use nuisance complaints and issues to the board of supervisors' attention. Amos received her initial complaint from Monticello Fire Chief Joe Bayne who "mentioned multiple abandoned manufactured homes that squatters have been living in" and that "there had been multiple fires" inside the abandoned trailers.

"It was becoming a safety issue," Amos reported.

A public hearing was then scheduled during the April 1 board meeting to potentially hear from the deed holders, Kevin and Julie Miller, and the contract holder, Montipark LLC (William Shadbolt), who resides in the State of Washington. An adjoining property owner, Sharon (Don) Katuin, was also present.

Amos and several supervisors said they recently visited Montiview.

"There hasn't been a lot of stuff done since the nuisance started," relayed Amos.

She did note that "a couple of junk vehicles" appeared to have been removed, though.

She also spoke with a tenant about the raw sewage issue, which has been reported to the DNR.

"The tenant said her septic still has not been fixed as of Friday afternoon," Amos shared. "She said that this is a continuing issue. She has to go to the laundromat to do her laundry. She only flushes her toilet when they absolutely need to."

In the past, this particular tenant experienced tree roots clogging the septic system.

Amos also read email correspondence from another tenant experiencing similar issues. This tenant moved into Montiview in 2020.

"We have been notified of tainted water at least three times," read Amos. "My septic has been unusable three times, including presently. My home smells of septic since this issue started in the wintertime. I'm sure this is not healthy."

This tenant claimed they were promised bottled water, but they haven't received any water.

"At the present time, I cannot do dishes," continued Amos. "I cannot take a shower. I can only flush when necessary."

She said she can't even invite her friends and family over to her home to entertain or for supper due to the situation out there.

"In the five years I've lived here, this neighborhood has been deteriorating tremendously," Amos read. "Our rent has increased two times since moving in and no improvements have been made to the property. Lot rent and property taxes are still being charged to the previous owners of the empty trailers. Those of us who actually pay our lot rent are being punished for those who don't."

Amos attested to the raw sewage smell, which she could smell "as soon as she opened her door" when visiting Montiview on March 28.

"When I talked to another gal," continued Amos, "she said a lot of people have stopped paying lot rent because they don't have running water. The DNR continues to fight with them about the well issues and septic issues. And then the (original) nuisance on top of it.

In the end, the board sought a quick solution to this problem.

"The DNR is involved, so we already have them notified of this," commented Supervisor Jeff Swisher. "Then we can start working on the garbage part of it. No different than anything else in the county; we're cleaning it up. Stay the course!"

Kevin Miller addressed the current state of affairs at Montiview. He said the woman who has experiencing issues with her water, her sewer appears in be in working order.

"Her sink and tub is not draining," Miller said, "which indicates to me that it's an internal trailer problem."

He said he contacted Rob Harter (Harter Septic Pumping Inc., Dyersville) to investigate and address the septic issues.

"He worked Tuesday and Wednesday," reported Miller. "He pumped the tanks; he jetted the lines; he replaced a pump. He sucked up any visible sewage underneath. We told him to just go out there and do whatever it took to get it complete."

Miller said to address the trash issue, they had a dumpster brought out for the tenants. He said Shadbolt had a second dumpster delivered, too.

"So he is cooperating a little bit," he said.

Amos and the DNR have reported not being able to get into contact with Shadbolt.

Miller took issue with a tenant referring to her water as "tainted." He said a water test would show the water system out there is not "tainted."

Miller did agree that Shadbolt was supposed to provide the tenant with safe drinking water, something that has not been done.

"When I spoke with the DNR about this whole issue," Amos said, "they said the water is supposed to be tested regularly."

The DNR has fined Shadbolt $10,000 for issues with the water well.

"The well and septic are ongoing issues; it's just constant," Amos said of her conversations with the DNR.

When it comes to the refuse around the trailer park, Miller said much of that is people's personal property that he does not have the authority to just throw away.

"Me not being the owner, and the owner being far out in Washington State, I don't know what to do with some of the things," he said. "That's personal property. I can't just load those up and throw them in a dumpster."

Swisher asked the Millers if their plans are to "get out from under this agreement" in terms of the property.

"We sold it on contract," Miller said.

"But you're still the deed holder," Amos clarified. "The property owners had since Dec. 6. But nothing has been done until now."

She urged the Millers to notify the tenants regarding the trash nuisance, giving them all 30 days to clean their properties up.

"Unfortunately, this still falls back on you guys," Amos said.

Swisher said if the county cleans it up, the cost would be assessed against Montiview's property taxes.

"If we were to move forward with enforcement," hinted Swisher to Miller, "that enforcement would go on you."

Miller and Katuin shared images from their cell phones of the clean-up progress and the deteriorating situation.

The board asked Miller if Shadbolt ever comes back to the area to check on the property. Miller shared that Shadbolt is in poor health, but had a property manager who was checking in on things.

Amos agreed, but said the manager was not getting paid, so he stopped doing his job, which included testing the water.

Amos said right now, considering Shadbolt has not made his final payment to become the full owner of Montiview, there is no distinction between the deed holder and the contract holder.

"It falls back on you if the contract holder is not holding up their end of the deal, which it doesn't really sound like he is," she told Miller. "You can probably go after him civilly."

She told the board it's not the county's job to go after each individual tenant in this case to clean the property, but to go after the deed and contract holders.

"They would go after their tenants," she said.

Prior to the hearing, during the public comment portion of the board, Katuin addressed the situation adjacent to her property.

The Katuins built their home next to Montiview 11 years ago as their retirement home.

"We've been having troubles ever since from that trailer court," she said. "There are rats, garbage, racoons, feral cats. There is raw sewage in there. There are squatters who live in the empty trailers. There are very few people who are paying rent out there anymore. There are drug dealers out there. There are bullet holes in my out-buildings because people have shot at the buildings.

"It seems like nothing is ever done," continued Katuin. "All you do is just continue it. Nothing is ever finalized. I don't know what to do anymore. We complain; nothing is ever done. It is a vicious round. This just can't continue on."

Amos did offer that Shadolt had previously been in contact with the Jones County Sheriff's Office regarding evicting some of the tenants.

"I don't know if he is moving forward with that," she said. "I know he wasn't happy that he was going to have to go through the eviction process instead of just trespassing them."

Miller said he is not disagreeing with what anyone is saying about the issues going on at Montiview.

"We're just kind of stuck between a rock and a hard spot," he said. "We're just the deed holder, that's it. I don't think I can go in there and do things without the owner unless I'm told by somebody that we can. I'd be trespassing at that point."

Amos disagreed. She advised the Millers to contact their attorney on the matter of accessing the property.

County Treasurer Amy Picray did remark, for the purpose of the property, that she's had a "long-standing history of issues with getting titles transferred out.

"Both Kevin (Miller) and Shadbolt have been uncooperative," she continued. "Years of back taxes that they can't get titles transferred. It's been a big problem for us as well."

Miller objected to Picray's comments.

"I disagree with that statement," he said. "I've been as cooperative with you guys as I could be. I don't know where you're coming from."

Miller also sought an extension to address the garbage on the property.

Amos shared a letter she obtained from the DNR, which gave the owners of Montiview 15 days to remedy the water and sewer issues. They had until March 28 to "provide wastewater system maintenance records" and to "properly remediate areas where untreated sewage has impacted the surface due to the improper maintenance of the system." They have until June 30 to have a certified technician or engineer "evaluate the system and provide a copy of their findings." Amos said she does not know the status of these requirements.

The following letter was sent to The Monticello Express from Scott M. O'Shae, O'Shea & O'Shea PC, the Millers' attorneys in Hiawatha.

"Pursuant to our legal representation of the Millers with the respect to the Real Estate Contract, we have reviewed notices from the Jones County Board of Supervisors and the Iowa DNR, along with an article published in the Monticello Express regarding the issues at the property," stated the letter.

"Upon my review of the notices, and in you’re article, it is clear there is a misunderstanding as to the part specifically responsible for the current issues at the property. Pursuant to the terms of the recorded Real Estate Contract, our clients, the Millers, only possess personal property interests under the terms of the Real Estate Contract, and have no real estate interests with respect to the property. The Real Estate Contract acts in two ways: first, it transferred any and all equitable property interests in the property to MontiPark, LLC; and second, it reserved to the Millers a legal interest securing the Millers' rights to payment under said terms. The Millers' interests in the property at this time are no different than that of a financial institution’s rights under a recorded mortgage instrument.

"The notices, and your article, grossly misstate, not only the Millers' rights to the property, but also the Millers' obligations to cure any current issues stated within the notices. MontiPark, LLC, as the equitable titleholder of the property, is the sole responsible party to cure these alleged nuisance violations. In fact, the Millers do not have any rights in the property that would allow them to take any action with regard to these nuisance allegations.

"As you likely know, the Millers are outstanding and productive members of the community. The notices, and your article, accuse the Millers of the alleged nuisance violations and further state the Millers are responsible for said alleged nuisance violations."