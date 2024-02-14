Hearing allows N. Chestnut residents to ask questions on project

Several N. Chestnut Street homeowners were present during the Feb. 5 Monticello City Council meeting for the public hearing regarding the street reconstruction project.

The project, which will include the portion of the street between Second and Third streets, impacts 12 property owners. These people will be subject to special assessments associated with the project. Those include the replacement of sidewalk, curb and gutter, and driveways. There are also some "courtesy walks" on private property between the sidewalk and curb that will also be assessed.

On Jan. 18, city staff held an open house, inviting impacted property owners to ask questions and meet with the city engineer on the specifications of the project. Several people were in attendance.

"We received some comments at that time," noted City Administrator Russ Farnum. "We answered a lot of questions."

The bid letting will take place on March 27, with the awarding of the contract on April 1.

"We're not charging the entire project to the homeowners adjacent to the street," added Farnum. "We'll pay the final bills once the project is completed. Snyder & Associates (S&A) will prepare the final plat and schedule assessments with the actual costs. The actual costs cannot exceed the preliminary costs. We would levy those final assessments on those homeowners. They would have 30 days to pay. If they aren't able to pay in those 30 days, then it does end up being a levy on their tax bill. They can pay with their tax bill twice a year over a period of 10 years. We would also adopt an interest rate that would apply to that outstanding balance.

"It's not like we expect a homeowner to pay a multi-thousand-dollar bill within 30 days," continued Farnum. "We're giving them prior notice; that's what this whole process is about, allowing them to save up over the course of the project so they can pay the bill when it's all done."

The total assessment, per S&A, comes to $67,090.99. Divided by the 12 property owners, that comes to roughly $5,591 per owner.

Eric Eggers, who resides on N. Chestnut Street, asked for clarification as to whether the width of the sidewalks would be 4 or 5 feet. He also wanted to know if sidewalks that were replaced four or five years ago would be left intact.

"The sidewalks associated with the ADA ramps will be 5 feet," offered City Engineer Patrick Schwickerath with S&A. "Primarily, that's what's been included with the project. There would be a transition panel back to the existing 4 feet."

In terms of the relatively new sidewalks, Schwickerath said the sidewalk ramps would need to be upgraded to 5 feet.

Eggers also wanted to know how homeowners like himself and Joe and Jayne Tuetken would be able to access their home throughout the duration of the project when they don't have an alleyway.

"When the pavement is taken out," offered Schwickerath, "the contractor will leave the subbase in a usable condition. There will be times when there is trenching going on, there won't be access at that time. There are provisions in there for temporary gravel at the driveways. When the pavement goes down, there will be a time period when it'll need to cure. That's typically around a week or so when you would not have access to use that pavement until it reaches maturity."

Schwickerath said this course of action is not unlike many other street reconstruction projects the city has taken on over the years.

Joe Tuetken questioned the need for and the additional costs associated with extra light fixtures other than those already at the intersections.

The council approved both the Resolution of Necessity and a resolution ordering preparation of final plans, notice of bidders, etc.

Farnum said the suggestions and comments from those on Chestnut Street mentioned during the hearing would be considered during the final preparation of the scope of the project. Both the streetlights and whether the street remains brick or not are bid alternates.

"The council can decide, once we get the bids, whether they want to proceed with that part of the contract or not," he said as far as the bid alternates. "We're bidding it as a concrete street; the bid alternate is to rebuild the brick street… The intersections would still be concrete because it holds up and is stabilized a lot more than the brick. Those are decisions you would make once we get the bids back, whether or not we proceed with a brick street, whether or not to proceed with historic lighting."