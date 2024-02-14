Hearing expresses county’s interest to sell unused right of way

During the Feb. 6 Jones County Board of Supervisors meeting, the board held a public hearing regarding their interest in selling an unused portion of right of way adjacent to the former Military Road in Anamosa.

"This has been ongoing for a very, very, very long time," noted County Engineer Derek Snead.

At one time there were three separate sections of unused right of way along the old Highway 151. This particular portion contains .45 acres.

"It's no longer needed, unused right of way for the county," continued Snead.

He encouraged the board to proceed with the sale of the property, which requires a public hearing to do so.

Following the hearing, the board must allow a 60-day waiting period per state code for anyone to claim rights to the property.

During the Feb. 13 board meeting, the board will set a date beyond the 60 days to formally accept sealed bids and sell the property.

Snead said the land was appraised and valued at $6,000.

"That's comparable to the east side we sold a couple of years back," noted Snead of the value.

Those sealed bids must be equivalent to or greater than the appraised value in order to be considered.

"I recommend you situation the bids so that the adjacent landowners can go at it," Snead suggested to the board. "So they at least have a chance to submit a bid at or above the highest bid we receive."

Those adjacent landowners are Jeff Hinz and Bryce Ricklefs.

"There is no stipulation on how you award it (the bid)," continued Snead. "There are stipulations on how you go out to bid. You have to let everybody bid."

He told the board that County Attorney Kristofer Lyons is also behind the way the bidding procedure is spelled out in this instance.

Supervisor Joe Oswald offered that someone could bid on the property with no ties to the area and not maintain it.

Hinz was present for the hearing and told the board he's been trying to get in touch with Ricklefs about the sale of the property, but has had no success. He felt the procedure was fair to all concerned.

Supervisor Ned Rohwedder asked Snead what happens if no bids come in at or greater than the appraised value.

"Then it's still ours," Snead said of the land.

He said those interested must show up on the designated date of the sale in case they need to increase their bids.

"If you don't show up, then that's your bid," he said of what's submitted in advance of the meeting.

In other county business:

• The board approved a contract with Sidwell Co. for an upgrade to the GIS software. The cost is $35,000.

The board will formally approve an ARPA resolution during their next meeting to use ARPA funds for the upgrade.

• The board approved an agreement with EagleView Technologies for an additional product utilized for aerial photos. This comes at no additional cost to the county.

• The board approved a resolution to abate taxes on five parcels containing manufactured homes that have either been removed or demolished.

County Treasurer Amy Picray presented the information to the board. She shared that four of the five were located within mobile home parks in the county.

The total amount to abate is $3,142.

"Before we can transfer the title, the taxes have to be current," Picray explained. "It gets to the point where we don't know if the (mobile) home has been removed or demolished. We make attempts to track the people down."

She said with some mobile home parks changing hands, it can be hard to make the proper connections.

• The board approved the county's annual OSHA report.

• County Auditor Whitney Hein updated the board on the first-floor restroom renovation project.

Bid documents would be issued on Feb. 23. A pre-bid conference with Shive-Hattery would be held on March 5. The county would receive bids on March 21.

"This is a robust timeline to stay on track with the project," she told the board.