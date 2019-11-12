Hearing set to close dangerous intersection

Published by admin on Wed, 12/11/2019 - 1:18pm
Jones County and the City of Anamosa are one step closer to closing Old Dubuque Road/130th Street.
The dangerous intersection has been the topic of much discussion recently at Jones County Supervisor meetings and Anamosa City Council meetings. This follows the passing of a Jones County deputy treasurer at the intersection of Old Dubuque Road and Highway 151 in early November.
