Hearing set for five-year construction program

The date and time have been set for the 2024 Jones County Secondary Road Construction Program.

During the Nov. 15 board of supervisors meeting, the board set the public hearing for Tuesday, Dec. 20, at 6 p.m. in the District Courtroom on the second floor of the courthouse.

County Engineer Derek Snead presented the board with his proposed five-year plan, noting that changes can always be made.

The program includes a project accomplishment list for the next fiscal year, and a project priority list for the succeeding four fiscal years based on the county's estimated construction funds available for that period.

The proposed five-year plan includes:

FY 2024 (accomplishment year)

• County Road X-64 from Cedar County to Massilon Road. This is a PCC overlay of 4.5 miles, with an estimated cost of $2.5 million.

• 215th Avenue from 70th Street to Highway 151. This is a 2.8-mile grading project, with an estimated cost of $1 million.

• 200th Avenue. RCB (reinforced concrete box) twin culvert replacement, with an estimated cost of $400,000.

Projects for FY24 are expected to cost $3.9 million.

FY 2025 (priority year 1)

• Landis Road over the Wapsipinicon River. This total bridge replacement has an estimated cost of $5.8 million.

• Newport Road. This is a twin CMP (corrugated metal pipe) culvert replacement, with an estimated cost of $150,000.

• County Road E-28 from County Road X-28 to the City of Anamosa. This is a PCC overlay of 2.7 miles, with an estimated cost of $2.7 million.

Projects for FY25 are expected to cost $8.65 million.

FY 2026 (priority year 2)

• County Road X-64 over the Wapsipinicon River. This bridge replacement has an estimated cost of $1.2 million.

• Circle Drive from Highway 151 to County Road E-23. This is a PCC overlay of 1.2 miles, with an estimated cost of $1.2 million.

Projects for FY26 are expected to cost $2.4 million.

FY 2027 (priority year 3)

• County Road X-31 from the City of Anamosa to Old Cass Road. This is a PCC overlay of 4.9 miles, with an estimated cost of $2.5 million.

Projects for FY27 are expected to cost $2.5 million.

FY 2028 (priority year 4)

• County Road X-28 from County Road E-34 to Stone City Road. This is a PCC overlay of 2 miles, with an estimated cost of $1.5 million.

• 130th Street from Central Park Road to Highway 38. This is a 1.4-mile grading project, with an estimated cost of $500,000.

Projects for FY28 are expected to cost $2 million.

Supervisor John Schlarmann commented that the Landis Road Bridge Project had gone up significantly in cost. Snead previously applied for the RAISE grant for the project but was unsuccessful. Now he applied for the BIP grant, both federal grants. He said the cost has gone up 200 percent from $115 per square foot to $250-$265.

"We had the project in 2027 but moved it up to 2025," Snead said. "We're at the point design-wise that a FY 2025 construction letting is doable. We can definitely accomplish that."

However, if the BIP grant is unsuccessful, the bridge won't get built.

"We have no funds for it," Snead told the board. "We're 100 percent counting on the grant."

It could be January before Snead hears about the results of the grant. It does require a 25 percent match, or $1.45 million.

Snead said they added the X-28 overlay project due to the condition of the pavement in one lane.

"But it's not one of the oldest pavements in the county," he said.

He said that 130th Street sees quite a bit of traffic.

"We spent a lot of time on ditching, and it's very hilly," commented Snead. "There's poor sight distance. It's a beat-up old gravel road that has never improved. We're recommending you consider it for improvements."

The X-64 paving project for FY26 has been split into two projects. The culvert and driveway project will be done locally, which is why it's not on the five-year program.

"It'll be let in FY23," Snead said of the first half of the project.