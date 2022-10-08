Hein provides update on Auditor’s Office

Beginning with the Aug. 2 Jones County Supervisor meeting, the board will hear updates from a different department head.

County Auditor Whitney Hein provided her update first.

During the past three weeks, her office staff have been busy with tax billing.

"We're getting ready to roll the taxes over to the Treasurer's Office," she said.

This process involved inputting and applying all of the county's tax levy rates, as well as tax credits and rollbacks.

When all is said and done, Hein shared that there will be $35 million in taxes for all taxing authorities in Jones County.

Starting Aug. 12, the state auditors will be conducting their audit review at the courthouse.

There will be a special election on Sept. 13 for a bond issue for the Anamosa school district.

"We're gearing up for that and accepting absentee ballots," offered Hein.

The Auditor's Office is also preparing for the November General Election. Hein noted that the application period is now open for those interested in running for township trustee/clerk and Jones Soil & Water Conservation District and County Ag Extension. The filing deadline is Aug. 31.

November election absentee ballot request forms must be mailed by Aug. 30.

"There are a lot of deadlines we need to hit," noted Hein of both elections.

A couple of months ago, Ashley Kurt of Cascade was hired as a new employee in the Auditor's Office. Since she came on board, Hein told the board she's been a great help with election work.

"She's been catching on quickly," she said. "She's been a great asset."

In terms of her job as county auditor, Hein said there has been a lot more to the job than what she initially thought.

"But I like it," she said. "Until you're fully in this position, you can't understand what's all going on. It's a lot to manage, but having the extra employee helps."

"I'm thankful you had a good staff in place already," praised Supervisor Ned Rohwedder of the deputy auditors.

"They've helped immensely," continued Hein.