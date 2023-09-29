Hein updates board of HF 718, new property tax law

Following attending a workshop presented by ISAC (Iowa State Association of Counties), County Auditor Whitney Hein provided some insight regarding House File 718, known as the “property tax relief” law.

Under this new law, which Gov. Kim Reynolds signed back in May, Hein told the Jones County Supervisors during their Sept. 19 meeting that the new budget-filing deadline for all jurisdictions will be April 30.

“That does not mean we can start any later on the budgeting process,” she warned.

Under HF 718 there will be a new maximum tax levy process. The county will still have to publish everything in the county newspapers and hold two public hearings.

“For that first hearing, we have to send out a statement to property tax owners within the county,” Hein said. “That statement has to be sent by March 20.”

Supervisor Joe Oswald inquired as to whether the state was going to foot the bill for printing and mailing those statements.

“It’s done at the county’s expense,” Hein said.

This statement will include the property taxes concerning county, cities, and schools, what Hein referred to as “the big three.”

“Obviously, if you don’t live within a city, you won’t have city information on your statement,” she said. “It’ll be customized to the property tax owner that it’s going to.”

This statement will not be a true reflection of one’s taxes. It won’t include information from the Assessor, Ag Extension, or townships, all “jurisdictions that play a factor into the overall taxes,” Hein pointed out. “Property tax owners are going to have to be cognizant of that.”

Before this statement can go out, counties, cities, and schools must have the necessary information that needs to be included in the statement to the Department of Management by March 15.

“I’m hoping I can work with the cities and schools in our county to have them submit it sooner than that. These (statements) have to be mailed out by March 20. That gives us a five-day turnaround.”

Hein said if the county should use a mailing service to perform this work, it could take up to two weeks.

“We have five days.”

That statement serves as one of the two public hearing notices. Once it’s sent out by March 20, the county has 10 to 20 days before they can set a hearing date. This takes them to the first week in April.

Then, they’ll publish a notice and set a second hearing. Hein suggested April 23. This allows the county to meet that April 30 budget deadline.

While April 30 is also a Tuesday, when the board meets, Hein said she does not want to wait until the last minute to hold a budget hearing if changes are needed.

“So we’re really locked into this timeline,” she said.

Property taxes will be based on a new calculation beginning FY 2024, taking into account taxable valuation and growth.

“If your growth exceeds 3 percent, then you’ll have to use the calculation to drive your levy rate down,” explained Hein. “If your growth is between 0-3 percent, then you don’t have to use the calculation. The calculation is a little cumbersome.”

The Department of Management will work with jurisdictions to help determine their levy rates.

“They’ll have a program to put our new taxable valuation information into and it will give us what our levy rates are,” Hein said. “So that way, at least all jurisdictions are being consistent, as far as counties. Cities and schools are a little bit different.

“If the taxable valuation exceeds 3 percent but under 6 percent, you’ll take your current year property tax dollars (FY 2024) divide it by 102 percent of the new taxable valuation for FY 2025 times 1,000 and that will give you your new levy rate. If your taxable valuation growth exceeds 6 percent, use a similar formula but divide it by 103 percent.”

This formula will be in place for FY 2025-28.

As long as the county levies its maximum levy rate, they can continue to use supplemental funds. Hein said this is important to note because Jones County is currently not at the $3.90 cap for Rural Services.

“So as long as we’re levying the max amount possible, according to the formula, then we can start to dip into Rural Supplemental.”

Starting in FY 2029, there will be a hard cap of $3.50 for General Basic and $3.95 for Rural Basic.

Hein said she anticipates the state making changes to this formula before 2029.

Jones County’s FY 2024 levy rates are at $4.15 in General Basic, $2.005 in General Supplemental, and $3.14652 in Rural Basic. By FY 2029, General Basic has to be at $3.50. There would be no limitations to General Supplemental, again, as long as the county is using its maximum levy. The state is placing a limit on growth for both General and Rural Basic.

“What determines growth?” asked Supervisor Ned Rohwedder.

Hein said it’s based on taxable valuation.

“The message is, we know we’re going to have to be limited, so we’re going to have to start looking at ways to see where there’s any wiggle room to save,” Hein said. “It’d be important for us to have more conversations and decide what the rules and restrictions are going into the budget and filling out the budget worksheets. I don’t want people coming in here and asking for 10 percent because that’s not realistic anymore. I don’t even know if 1 percent is going to be realistic. Budget season is going to be tough. There are going to be some hard decisions to make. Services required by code and services we offer that are a benefit to our citizens, but not required by code. We may need to trim some of that back. That’s unfortunate. Also looking at whether we can move money between funds; supplemental funds are very restrictive on the uses.”

“I feel we’ve done a good job in Jones County to oversee the tax base,” voiced Supervisor Jon Zirkelbach.

“The counties that have a huge tax base, it probably will not affect them quite as much,” Hein said of the urban areas.

“Two years ago, they passed the state income tax law because they wanted to keep people in Iowa; they thought it was going to make Iowa grow,” said Oswald. “If Iowa grows, they’re going to restrict that.”

County Engineer Derek Snead suggested allowing for a greater carryover than in the past to maintain some cushion.

“I understand it might not be a favorable idea to keep additional money, more than what’s necessary,” he told the board. “But what we lose now, we can never get back.

“I just worry, with the cost of anything, things aren’t going to get better two to three years from now,” continued Snead. “It’s a very good chance things could get substantially worse in a lot of these arenas and anything we don’t take advantage of right now; we can’t go back and take that money back.”

“The sad part is if you’re aggressive and you want new businesses, they’re handcuffing you on that as well. I don’t get that,” Oswald said.

“Why even encourage growth, people to build and come to your towns?” asked Supervisor John Schlarmann.