Helgens gets role in Hollywood film with local ties

Published by admin on Wed, 08/16/2017 - 11:25am
A former Monticello High School graduate is now on the “big screen.”
Isaac Helgens, Class of 1998, takes on the role as a lab technician in the sci-fi drama “Amelia 2.0”, which hit theaters on Aug. 4. The movie, with many Eastern Iowa ties, held its world premier in Cedar Rapids on Aug. 4 at the Collins Road Theatre.
PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT Our website requires visitors to log in
to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today
!