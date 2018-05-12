Help support the library by becoming a FOL

The Friends of the Ross and Elizabeth Baty Public Library (FOL) exists “to advocate, educate, and raise funds on behalf of the Monticello Public Library, its patrons, and the community.”

Each year, the FOL board of directors and members volunteer their time and talents to assist the library in an array of ways:

• Support the Summer Reading Program

• Provide funding to bring speakers and educational events to the library

• Purchase and provide refreshments for many library programs