Helpful list of Primary Election candidates

Published by admin on Wed, 05/30/2018 - 9:05am

     The following candidates for Jones County offices will appear on the Primary ballot:

     Republican John Null, Scotch Grove, is challenging Republican incumbent Jon Zirkelbach, Center Junction, for Supervisor Dist. 3

     Republican incumbent Ned Rohwedder, Olin, is seeking re-election for Supervisor Dist. 4

     Incumbent Republican Sheri Jones, Anamosa, is seeking re-election for County Recorder.

     Incumbent Republican Amy Picray, Monticello, is seeking re-election for County Treasurer.

