Heritage Center helps sponsor community garden project

In March, Kyle Gassman of Monticello took on a project to better the community.

Gassman, who works at the Monticello Public Library, wanted to see raised garden beds offered to area residents, community groups, school kids, etc. The idea would be to plant and grow produce. As an avid gardener, Gassman said the project would not only benefit those who grow their own food, but the community as a whole by donating some of the produce to the Monticello Food Pantry.