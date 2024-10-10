Heritage Center to host Smithsonian exhibit

In the last days of September, the Monticello Heritage and Cultural Center announced some exciting news…

From Oct. 26 through Dec. 8 the Center will be the only host site in Eastern Iowa to showcase “Spark! Places of Innovation.” This is shared exhibit between the Smithsonian in Washington, D.C., and Grinnell College here in Iowa.

The exhibit allows visitors to “travel to innovative rural communities across the nation. (It) explores stores of towns that tapped into existing strengths to confront challenges and create opportunities. See how their unique combination of place, people, and creativity ignited change – socially, artistically, technologically, or culturally. Be inspired to spark innovation in your own town today!”

Deb Bowman, a board member of the Heritage Center, recalled that it was Jones County Economic Development who reached out to the Center about this opportunity.

“I felt the Heritage Center would make the most sense if brought to Monticello because they both focus on historical attributes and this was a good way to tie national issues to local issues across time,” shared JCED Director Derek Lumsden. “It can help us understand the past and how that can impact the future better.”

Bowman said, at the time, the State Historical Society of Iowa was accepting nominations for host sites across the state. Then, Grinnell College took over the project, seeking just four sites in Iowa. The sites selected are:

• Monticello Heritage and Cultural Center

• Grinnell College

• Newton Public Library, Tabor

• Larkin Library and Envisioning Center, Tabor

“We are thrilled to be the only Eastern Iowa location accepted,” expressed Bowman.

In early September, Heritage Center board members traveled to Grinnell College to see first-hand what the Spark! exhibit was all about and how to assemble and disassemble it once it’s on site in Monticello.

“It’s an interactive display where people move through the different pods of information,” explained Bowman.

Each pod takes on a different theme: Art, technology, social innovations, and heritage.

“It talks about small-town sparks of innovation all over the U.S.,” continued Bowman, “small sparks of creativity the have made communities blossom.”

Throughout the six weeks the exhibit will be in Monticello, the Heritage Center is working on securing and scheduling various speakers throughout the weeks, as well activities to highlight and showcase innovation right here in Monticello.

“We hope to have one speaker each week,” offered Bowman. “Stay tuned…”

The Heritage Center promotes many local businesses and showcases their innovation through displays.

“We have a lot of history of innovation right here,” boasted Bowman, noting such businesses as Cucklers, Energy, and Yo-Ho. “It’s one of personal strengths here.”

In addition, the Center has been busy reaching out to and scheduling tours of the exhibit with area schools (Monticello, Anamosa, and Midland) and students.

“We encourage youth to look at their own town,” urged Bowman in terms of creativity.

To further engage the youth, the Heritage Center has partnered with the Monticello Public Library to offer a contest for middle school, high school, and college-aged students throughout the state.

From Oct. 1 through Nov. 20, students can submit their innovative ideas to Librarian Molli Hunter. You must stop into the library and fill out a form and pick up a list of criteria. Submissions must fall into the areas of art, technology, social innovations, and heritage. Students who submit ideas will have the chance to present their innovations to a panel of judges on Nov. 23 at 1 p.m. at the Heritage Center. The panel will include key members of the community who specialize in the featured fields of art, technology, social innovations, and heritage.

Those who enter the contest will be competing for cash prizes totaling $2,500.

“It’s about the ability to help youth further their creativity and encouraging them to expand their knowledge,” said Hunter.

“We want to reward them and encourage them to keep pushing their ideas to spark innovation,” added Bowman.

The award money is on behalf of the Smithsonian.

Bowman said an exhibit such as this helps to put the Heritage Center and Monticello in the limelight, drawing so many from outside of Monticello to visit.

The Center, located at 211 N. Sycamore St., is handicapped accessible for all visitors.

The Center is open on Tuesdays from 6-8 p.m. and Sundays from 1-5 p.m. If large groups wish to tour the exhibit, reach out to Bowman at 319-480-0125 or Board member Bob Hendricks at 319-480-6816.

If you would like to speak about your own innovation throughout the six-week display, reach out to Bowman.

If you would be willing to volunteer at the Center throughout the six weeks, feel free to contact Bowman or Hendricks.