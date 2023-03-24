Heritage Center hosts ‘Maquoketa River Day,’ March 26

We learn from history.

The Monticello Heritage and Cultural Center has planned a fun afternoon on Sunday, March 26, for the public to come and learn more about the history of a local community asset; the Maquoketa River.

People from the Monticello community have donated and continue to donate items of local importance to the Heritage Center. A couple of years ago, Jill Brokaw donated a large hand-drawn map of the terrain of the Maquoketa River that her father, Arthur Husmann, drew. Husmann grew up along the river, and lived there for much of his life.

He charted the river from where it starts in Monticello to where it leaves Jones County near Canton.

The map also contains many “nooks and crannies,” as a May 24, 2000, Express article noted.

Husmann’s history of the Maquoketa prompted Heritage Center board member Bob Hendricks to brainstorm ways to showcase it for the public to see. That’s when he decided to host a history lesson on the river.

Several speakers have been lined up to address various aspects of the river:

• Jones County Naturalist Michele Olson. She’ll provide an overview of the river’s landscape, highlighting the river’s access. She’ll also speak about historical and present-day river wildlife.

• Mary Phelan. She’ll present about the bird life found along the river.

• Joy Adams. She’ll speak on the history of the river and stories of early settlers in Monticello.

• Pat Lambert. He’ll showcase interesting rocks, fossils, and arrowheads found along the river.

Each presenter will also have displays for the public to see.

The Heritage Center is open on Sundays from 1 to 5 p.m. The program will begin at 2 p.m. and end around 4, giving people a chance to visit with the speakers and ask additional questions, or to share river stories of their own.

“This will be very interactive and a fun chance to learn something new about a landmark that everyone can relate to,” Hendricks stated, “and I’m sure everyone has a memory of time spent along or in the Maquoketa River.”

Hendricks said Lambert will also share fun stories from his childhood memories along the river.

He said there’s many “stories” about the river; some true, some perhaps local legend. One story Hendricks himself has heard is about someone jumping into the river from high up and drowning.

Hendricks said this program is to help bring about an awareness of the outdoor activities available to everyone in Monticello.

The Center does have a few items on display associated with the river, namely postcards and old photographs. There is also an old baseball cap advertising Brownies Canoe Rental in Monticello, no doubt a blast from the past for some…

Hendricks said with several businesses in the community that utilize and benefit from the river, this is also a chance to showcase them as well.

He also reached out to the Iowa Climbers Coalition, with members who rock climb at Pictured Rocks Park overlooking the river.

“A lot of locals don’t know about Pictured Rocks,” he said of the amenities there.

Since posting about the event on social media, Hendricks said it’s blown up with interest; he’s not sure how many people to expect on Sunday.

“This is our first event after the winter,” Hendricks said of wanting to invite people back into the Center. “We’re at the mercy here of the river and water levels. Towns are built near their resources; the river holds history and it’s important for local tourism.”

This event is free and open to the public. The Heritage Center is run by volunteers; donations are always welcome to allow them to continue to house local history.

Speaking of local history, be sure to tune into the Center’s Facebook page on March 28 at 7 p.m. for their monthly “Monticello History Hour.” Each month, Hendricks will feature someone different with a wealth of local history and stories to tell.

The Heritage Center is located at 211 N. Sycamore St.