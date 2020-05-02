Heritage Center hosts QOV presentation to veterans

From now through the end of February, the Monticello Heritage and Cultural Center invite the public in to check out the quilt display of almost 30 quilts.

Aside from the temporary display, the Heritage Center is also hosting several special events about quilts. On Sunday, Feb. 2, Kim Tauke and Pat Tauke, daughter and mother-in-law, shared the history of the Quilts of Valor. They also presented two QOV to Monticello veterans Harold White and Dennis Joslyn.