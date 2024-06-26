Heritage Center invites public to celebrate 1986

In April, the Monticello Heritage and Cultural Center unveiled the many items that were buried in a time capsule back in 1986 when the City of Monticello celebrated its sesquicentennial (150th anniversary).

Since then, Heritage Board member, Bob Hendricks, has sat down with a few people connected to that four-day event in July 1986. He conducted Facebook Live events with Pam Foley, whose father, Gus Norlin, helped to organize the sesquicentennial celebration; and with Dr. Richard Wolken, who served on the sesquicentennial time capsule committee.

This Wednesday, June 26, at 7 p.m., Hendricks will sit down with Deb Bowman, another Heritage board member, and reminisce about her involvement with the sesquicentennial’s queen pageant and parade. (You can catch the conversation on the Heritage Center’s Facebook page.)

Monticello’s sesquicentennial took place around the community’s Fourth of July, 38 years ago. Knowing how many people flock to town for the holiday festivities, including former residents and family members of current residents, the Heritage Center decided to host “1986 Revisited: Monticello’s Sesquicentennial Celebration Remembered.”

The event will take place on Thursday, July 4, from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Center, 211 N. Sycamore St. The public is invited to stop in following the parade and before the fireworks to check out all of the artifacts and memorabilia unveiled from the buried time capsule.

There is so much on display, including: Sealed letters from residents reflecting on 150 years, newspaper articles commemorating the occasion, original photographs of the events through those four days in 1986, movies recapping the parade and pageant, souvenirs that were made and sold to commemorate the occasion, and so much more!

“I’m uncovering new items every day,” Hendricks said of all that was buried in the time capsule.

At 4 p.m., Charlie Becker, who had a hand in organizing many of the events and gathering so much information at the time, will share his memories and recollections of the celebration. Becker will also open one the many sealed letters he penned back in 1986 to his future generations.

Pam Foley will perform “The Monticello Song” live at the Center at 5 p.m. The song was written by his father, Gus Norlin, specifically for the sesquicentennial.

Hendricks also encourages those who wrote letters at that time to come in and share what was written with their children and grandchildren. The Heritage Center board has taken great care in not revealing any of those letters until the author, or author’s family, has the opportunity to do so.

“Many sealed letters to future generations are on display and we are hoping some people choose to open them with their kids and grandkids and really make a memory,” urged Hendricks.

Those names and families include: Dale Adams, Bud Bader, Herbert Balsiger, James Benter, Randy Brokaw, Mark Ann/Bonnie Leland, Fred Butschi, Stan and Angie Burrichter, Marilyn Gray, Bud and Gary Coyle, DeShaw grandchildren, Don Danneman, Tom Erdahl, Steve Gorsch, Jr., Loras Harms Kremer, Art Kromminga, Steven Johnson, John Janssen, Jr., Martha Hanssen, Ralph Husmann, Carrie Sutherland, Frieda Burrichter, Dave Lasley, Sheryl Leonard, Gilbert Merfeld, Randolph Monk, Jame McLaughlin, Jessica Mahoney, Prull family, Henry Wink, Sharon Roller, REM Electric, Joe Spahr, Max Specht, Skelley family, Robert and David Savage, Floy Stoneking, Harold Scherrer, Paul Specht, Roger Thompson, Galen Hein, Harold Yeoman, Marshall Wynn, Arthur Wernimont, Donnielle Wanatee, Albert McNeill, Mathew Wolken, Robery Hall, and Dr. Don Kaiser.

“We’ve had several people already confirm their attendance (on July 4) with plans to open their letters,” hinted Hendricks.

In addition to these letters, there were so many people, too numerous to name, who had a hand in the success of the sesquicentennial events.

“This is their opportunity to stop by and reflect on those days,” said Hendricks.

Some of the dozens and dozens of committees included: Historian (Leigh Clark and Lyman Perkins), parade (Bob Goodyear and Ray Kleinow), contests (Harland Hetzler), marketing and tours (Bill Corbin), stage entertainment (Junelle Benter, Art and Sharon Kromminga, Harlan and Sally Hawker), concessions (Frank Eilers and Don Schlimmer), pageant (Myrna McLaughlin), children’s activities (Sue Martin), etc.

“Come in and visit and interact with others from those days as everyone shares their memories of Monticello sesquicentennial,” Hendricks said.

Monticello will celebrate its bicentennial (200th anniversary) in 2036. That’s just 12 years from now! Those working to organize the 150th started a two to three years in advance.

“To pull off a celebration like the one in 1986, it took the entire community to volunteer their time in some fashion or another,” Hendricks said. “Hopefully the community can find value in this event.”

The items on display at the Heritage Center from Monticello’s 150th will only be available to the public until August. At that time, they will be carefully stored away until 2036.

The Center is open to the public, free of charge. Donations are appreciated to keep the facility in operation. The Center is equipped with air conditioning.