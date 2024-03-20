Heritage Center, library collaborate to offer gardening program

The Monticello Public Library and Monticello Heritage and Cultural Center are again coming together to host a program all about the art of gardening.

Just as spring approaches, now is the time to start thinking about getting outdoors and starting your garden.

In February, both organizations collaborated to offer an evening filled with Monticello history trivia. That event was well-received, so the library and Heritage Center decided to offer something different this time around.

"We absolutely love partnering with the library, or any other community-based organization," said Heritage Center board member Bob Hendricks. "At the Heritage Center, we are always looking for ideas to have unique events and get new people through the doors."

The gardening program will take place Sunday, March 24, at 2 p.m. at the Heritage Center, located at 211 N. Sycamore St.

"We wanted the focus to not only be on educating people on their current gardening and plant questions, but to also highlight the growth in our communities in gardens and parks, as well as how to best plan for the future," explained Librarian Molli Hunter.

Several folks from the Monticello community are slated to speak to their individual gardening expertise. Those on the panel include:

• Anne Strittmatter

• Keith Stamp

• Kara Burrack

• Joy Adams

• Richard Schneiter

• Michele Olson

Hunter said she felt it was important to include those who dabble in different forms of gardening and know a thing or two about the outdoors.

"The wonderful thing about our small town is that everyone knows everyone, or pretty darn close to it," she said. "So I just reached out to a few people who I knew to be involved (in gardening), asked them who else they would suggest, and built my group up by word of mouth."

"Molli is really spearheading this program and putting the work in to make this whole thing possible," praised Hendricks.

Each participant will be introduced to the public at the start of the afternoon. Then, there will be a 40-minute Q&A session with a moderator proposing a wide range of questions to the panel. The remaining 20 minutes of the hour-long program will be open to attendees' questions of the panel.

"I am not a green thumb, so hopefully all those in attendance will take something away from this program and use what they learn," noted Hendricks.

The Heritage Center is open until 5 p.m. on Sundays, so there will be plenty of time to check out all of the Monticello history on display following the gardening program.

"If anyone has ideas for future programs (at the Heritage Center), don't be afraid to stop in and speak up," urged Hendricks. "We do have more fun events in the near future, so stay tuned to our Facebook page."

If you're ready to start planting, be sure to stop in the library Monday through Saturday to check out the free "seed library."