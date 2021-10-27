Heritage Center looks to raise $2,500 in grant challenge

The Monticello Heritage & Cultural Center needs the public’s help in a matching grant challenge.

Heritage Board member Deb Bowman shared that Charlie Becker of Monticello has offered them a $5,000 grant, with the Center challenged to raise the matching $2,500. This grant will help them pay off the air conditioning installation project and clear up any debt.

The project cost the Heritage Center about $1,300. So far they’ve been able to raise a little over $7,000. Trent Adams with Next Generation Plumbing & Heating performed the work.

“We wanted to try and keep the work local,” noted Bowman. “This is absolutely an expense we had to take on.”

Prior to now, the Heritage Center did not have air conditioning, which made it hard to open to the public during the summers.

“Next summer, we want to have events and bring people here,” offered Bowman.

The Heritage Center is appealing to the community and the public in this endeavor. The grant challenge officially kicked off a couple of weeks ago. Bowman led the Monticello High School Class of 1970 on an historic tour of downtown Monticello, part of her “Mysteries of Monticello” tour. The alumni made a donation to the Center. The board chose to apply that generous donation toward the match for the grant.

The board placed a tentative deadline of the first of the year to raise the $2,500.

“It’s a challenge to the community to help us out,” urged Bowman. “We want to be as open as we can with the public. We want people to be involved.”

Bowman praised Becker for his contribution.

“He’s just being a great guy,” she said. “He appreciates Monticello and the things we’re trying to do here.”

The Heritage Center re-opened to the public on Sept. 19 following more than a year of being closed due to the pandemic. The re-opening coincided with Monti in Motion, the downtown car show. The Center featured multiple displays of former and current automotive-related businesses, which will continue to be on display until February.

“We were shockingly pleased,” Bowman said of the crowd that day. “There was so much enthusiasm, and people were so supportive of us. It was just fun!”

If you would like to donate toward the Heritage Center’s matching grant challenge, donations are tax-deductible going to the non-profit. Donations can be given to any board member or mailed to Monticello Heritage & Cultural Center, Attn. Penny Schoon, P.O. Box 6, Monticello, IA 52310.

The board members include: Deb Bowman, Bob Hendricks, Tiffany Bacon, Dave and Penny Schoon, Kaye Junion, and Donna McDonald.