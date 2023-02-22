Heritage Center offers monthly ‘Monticello History Hour’

Any time an older veteran or a grandparent passes away, you think to yourself, “I should have sat down and asked him/her to share their stories.”

People are full of stories of their childhood, their service, of growing up in a time unfathomable to youth today.

That’s one reason why the Monticello Heritage and Cultural Center started the monthly feature “Monticello History Hour.”

In January, Heritage Center board member Bob Hendricks started his feature with Deb Bowman, a fellow board member and lover of Monticello history.

“It just started on a whim,” Hendricks said of wanting to interview local residents who are full of local history and stories to tell. “You can learn so much about people by reading their obituary, by then, it’s too late.”

Bowman is known for her history tours/walks and her “Mysteries of Monticello” high school essay ideas.

“Everybody has a story to tell…,” added Hendricks.

Monticello History Hour will take place from 7 to 8 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of every month. Hendricks will interview someone via Facebook live as they sit and chat at the Heritage Center. You can tune in through the Heritage Center’s Facebook page.

Hendricks’ upcoming guest for Feb. 28 is local baseball fan and historian Bob Hines.

“From childhood memories, work experience, social interaction, community volunteering, we will touch on various topics that Bob (Hines) has been involved with over the years. And Baseball, yes baseball, we will definitely talk about baseball as Bob is quite the local baseball historian! From pee wee to the Monticello Cubs, hear stories from a man who’s lived the game. Hear stories about when baseball was played at the fairgrounds in a time before cellphones and digital scoreboards.”

Hendricks chose to feature Hines because of his support of the Heritage Center. Hines even maintains a couple of display cases full of local baseball memorabilia.

Hendricks said hopefully others will see how easy and beneficial it is to just sit down and hear someone’s life story and want to do the same with their family and friends.

His goal is to interview someone new each month and feature those of various ages, interests, and viewpoints.

His interview with Bowman was watched live by a couple dozen people; as of late last week, there were 716 views.

“It’ getting out there. We had a good response the first time,” he said. “Any exposure helps the Heritage Center, too.”

The Center runs on donations for upkeep, maintenance, and utilities. Hendricks said families could consider donating to the center in honor/memory of a loved one as a way to keep local history alive.

Following his interview with Bowman, several of her former students and fellow teachers commented on or “liked” the video.

Aside from hearing about his guests’ interests, Hendricks also speaks on what their life was like growing up in Monticello, their background, local work experience, and community involvement.

In the case of speaking with Bowman, Hendricks has also gotten some ideas for future interviews based on names people have dropped in conversation.

“I don’t want any negative or politics,” he said. “I want it to be based on the history of Monticello and people’s life experiences.”

He added it’s about featuring the ordinary with extraordinary tales to tell.

“I have another four or five people in mind right now…,” he hinted.

The Heritage Center is working on a few ideas for upcoming programs and events. As people donate their personal or family memorabilia for display, Hendricks said the board is always thinking about how they can incorporate those items into an event of some kind.

On Sunday, March 26, Jones County Naturalist Michele Olson will visit the Center with a focus on the Maquoketa River.

The Center is also selling CDs that feature audio of Leigh Clark as he reminisced about local businesses and automotive history in Monticello from the 1920s to 1970s.

Right now, the Heritage Center is operating under winter hours, open on Sundays from 1 to 5 p.m. The center is located at 211 N. Sycamore St.