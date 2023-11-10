Heritage Center offers yearly memberships to boost fundraising

Over the weekend, the Monticello Heritage and Cultural Center announced an interesting program to take place Sunday afternoon, Oct. 15.

The public is invited to come and learn all about the hobby of metal detection. Mark Stoneking of Monticello has made many local discoveries through his years of metal detecting in and around Monticello.

Stoneking has also brought in many of the unique and rare items he’s unearthed. The display is available inside the Heritage Center. Some of the items include: Civil War uniform buttons, part of kerosene lanterns, coins, lead toy soldiers, TootsieToys, rings, and metal animal tags.

Those in attendance can ask Stoneking questions about his craft.

“People have shared many ideas on presentations here,” said Heritage Center Board member Bob Hendricks. “We look for ideas that tie into local history. Mark has uncovered artifacts from the area.”

When N. Sycamore Street was torn up a few years ago for the reconstruction project, Stoneking used his metal detector to see what laid under the street all these years.

Hendricks said when you see people metal detecting, you can’t help but ask what treasures they’ve found.

The Center is open from 1 to 5 p.m. on Oct. 15. The presentation will begin at 2 p.m., and last about an hour. The public can stick around and take a look at all that Stoneking has found over the years, as well as all of the fun displays and historical items at the Heritage Center.

The public can also try their hand at metal detecting by checking out a metal detector from the Monticello Public Library.

Events like this hosted by the Heritage Center would not be possible without the support of the public. Not just the community showing up and attending the events and programs offered, but the financial support as well.

On Oct. 1, the Center announced ways in which the public can help raise money for not only programs, but future maintenance and upkeep of the facility.

“Here at the Center, it is always a work in progress trying to bring something new and interesting to the community for education and entertainment,” their Facebook page stated. “In times of rising costs for even general operating costs, we have explored different ideas to generate income to make your experience at the Center the best it can be along with working to bring the community a place they are proud to bring guests and out-of-town family to.”

The Center is implementing various ways people can become yearly members through a fundraising campaign.

• $20 for an individual membership

• $50 for a business membership

• $1,000-plus for platinum members

• $500 to $999 for gold members

• $250 to $499 for silver members

• $100 to $249 for bronze members

The memberships are good from the time you pay until Dec. 31, 2024. So if you pay now, you’ll have a few extra months added to your membership.

The membership comes with free access to the Heritage Center’s new quarterly newsletter. This will include interesting local historical information, current displays, a feature on a local veteran, a “did you know” section, and a list of needs at the Center.

The Center’s motto is: “Find Yourself at the Heritage Center.”

“We believe everyone that walks in the door can find a connection, if not themselves on exhibit, someone close to them,” states their Facebook page. “The Center has played a role in bringing historical photos to life in many of the area establishments (schools, banks, etc.), hosted reunions, and given private tours (Scouts, schools). We believe we are an asset to this community and work hard to be one through displays featuring military, schools, businesses, people and events.”

There are multiple ways people to sign up and pay to become a member of the Heritage Center:

• Pick up a form and mail your check to P.O. Box 6, Monticello, IA 52310

• Drop your form and money off at the Center (211 N. Sycamore St.)

• Or go to their Facebook page and pay online

The Center is a 501(c)3 non-profit. Any donation is tax-deductible. A receipt of your contribution is available upon request.

Since announcing the fundraising campaign, the Center has brought in over $2,000.

Over the years, the Center has had unexpected maintenance expenses arise such as $10,000 for air conditioning and $6,000 to clean the exterior of the stone building. During COVID, the Center was shut down for an extended period of time, not generating any income.

“This allows us to gage the level of support,” Hendricks said. “We know people appreciate the work we do and want us to be open.”

The Heritage Center is open Tuesdays from 6 to 8 p.m. and Sundays from 1 to 5 p.m. Admission is always free, as are the events.

Hendricks shared that on Oct. 1, a former Monticello resident from out of the area was in Hopkinton for the car show and stopped at the Heritage Center that afternoon.

“She’d never been here but follows us on Facebook,” he said. “She loved every minute of being here.”

While up until now, donations have always been welcome as people attend events, Hendricks said there could come a time when the Center has to pay for a guest speaker or live entertainment.

“We need some kind of revenue coming in,” he said. “We hate to charge for events.”

The Center also tries to advertise for special events. That costs money, too.

A seven-member board of volunteer directors oversees the Heirtage Center. They’re always looking for volunteers to welcome people on Tuesdays and Sundays or to help with displays.

“We just want to leave this place in better shape for the next generation,” Henricks said.