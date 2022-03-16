Heritage Center to showcase talented local artists

Last September, the Monticello Heritage and Cultural Center re-opened to the public after being closed for so long due to COVID.

Their opening coincided with the Monti in Motion downtown car show.

Prior to this, in March 2020, the Heritage Center was well on its way to hosting a juried fine art show. At that time, they even selected about 10 or so local artists willing to share their talents with the community with displays at the Heritage Center.

After tearing down the Center’s automotive display that had been up since September, the board needed to make a decision as to a new event to offer the community. It was a unanimous decision… Bring back the art show.

“We wanted something with a big splash,” Heritage board member Bob Hendricks said. “Everyone agreed it was a must to do it (the art show) again; it was first on our priority list.”

Hendricks added it was about showcasing the talent in the community, highlighting the various forms of art.

“We already have a lot of artwork in our building from local people,” he said of works by such residents as John Null and Maria White. “Art is culture.”

The first day of spring, Sunday, March 20, will kick off the juried art show. Each Sunday, a different artist will be recognized. The following dates and artists will be showcased:

• March 20, Rosie Hendricks

• March 27, Dianna Rucker

• April 3, Sharon Helgens

• April 10, Buffy Clark

• April 17, closed for Easter

• April 24, Laura Larabee

• May 1, Angela White

• May 8, closed for Mother’s Day

• May 15, Lisa Stark

• May 22, Kirk Freese

On these dates, the Center will be open from 1 to 5 p.m.; the featured artist will be on hand from 2 to 4 p.m. to offer demonstrations, visit with guests, and answer any questions about their works of art.

Some might wonder what a juried art show means. Back in early 2020, the Heritage Center board asked the community to submit samples of their artwork via social media. A panel of judges selected eight to 10 artists from those samples. Hendricks said they were fortunate that the majority of those artists were more than willing to return.

Each artist receives an 8-by-6-foot space within the main hall in which to display their work. A donation to the Heritage Center secured their spot.

Aside from the display, some artists will also be selling their works of art to the public.

“We have a variety of art from photography, pottery, paintings, quilts, mixed media, and more,” offered Hendricks. “Not all artists specialize in one thing.”

Aside from the Sunday afternoon artist spotlights, the Center is also open on Tuesday evenings from 6 to 8 p.m.

“We want to run this event for a couple of months to people have a chance to enjoy it,” said Hendricks.

Admission into the Heritage Center is free. Donations are always welcome. The Center is located at 211 N. Sycamore St.