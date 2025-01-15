Herman urges funding for Community Services to continue to serve the public

There seemed to be some confusion concerning what services Community Services provides residents of Jones County, and what services Iowa Primary Care Association (PCA) would provide as the leader of the state’s behavioral health system.

In late December, Lucia Herman, Community Services director, met with the Jones County Supervisors about the drastic changes to the state’s MHDS regions, as well as the behavioral health districts.

Herman returned to the boardroom on Jan. 7 to seek assistance from the supervisors as she prepares her FY 2026 departmental budget.

“I had asked at the previous meeting if one or two of you and Whitney (Hein, county auditor) would maybe be available this week yet or early next week…if we could sit and talk about my budget,” urged Herman.

With the regions going away at the end of the fiscal year, June 30, Herman said it was the region that covered the majority of her salary, as well as the social workers in her office (Nancy Fahey, Haley Pease, and Nielie Schaeffer).

“I’d like to come up with some ideas of how this still can serve the community,” Herman said.

She reiterated that Community Services is a county department that provides needed services to the citizens of Jones County. Under Herman’s position, she handles substance abuse administration, General Assistance, and representative payee administration for the county. General Assistance entails utility assistance, emergency utilities, emergency rent, and emergency funerals. Herman told the board that she’s had a lot of “emergency funerals” lately.

Representative payee administration involves those on SSDI (Social Security Disability Insurance) or SSI (Supplemental Security Income) who are not able to manage their own money.

“The Social Security Administration says you are required to have this,” Herman said. “There aren’t many agencies; Linn and Clinton counties call us.”

Supervisor Jeff Swisher asked how many hours Community Services would lose with this change in operation, working for both the region and the county.

“Total hours for these guys, 145 hours a week that they’ve been available to citizens for direct social work, whether they qualified for the region or not,” Herman said.

She said any services the region did not provide, that’s where Community Services comes in.

“Some surrounding counties, multiple counties, they just kept on (employing) county social workers,” she told the board. “It’s an expectation of Community Services to take care of any needs.”

Swisher said he reached out to Iowa PCA for clarification as to what services they plan to provide across the state. He had yet to hear back.

“So if these people (residents) are in our region, why don’t they qualify for services?” asked Supervisor John Schlarmann.

That’s where Herman said there is a difference between brain health services and mental health services.

“Brain health services are one thing,” she said. “Disability services, developmental disabilities, physical disabilities, etc., those are not part of the mental health requirements. That’s a totally separate service.

“We deal with transportation barriers, trauma, violence, domestic abuse, sexual assault, detox places, substance abuse, treatment locations; this is Community Services,” Herman said of the roles her office fills. “This is not the region; it’s the county. Medicare, Medicaid, power of attorney, guardianships, conservatorships. When people have court committals, we guide them through that whole process. Navigating Section 8 housing, navigating food programs. That’s what Community Services does for your community. This has always been the county’s job for social services. These are the people who walk in. We are a resource and a referral for the community.

“The thing about the Primary Care side of it is that it’s a totally different service,” continued Herman. “They’re going to oversee, not provide any services. They’re going to ensure that there are these services, whatever the list is for the state. They’re covering the entire state. Where my concern is, and I really hope where your concern is, the lack of local access. That’s going to change greatly. We’ve been here a lot of years.”

Swisher suggested that once the MHDS regions cease to exist, Community Services might not need as many employees anymore.

Herman did not disagree.

Supervisor Joe Oswald said it also comes down to the state legislature controlling how counties can spend their tax dollars for services like this.

Herman said the board of supervisors is the body that makes the decisions for all county departments.

“I am very aware of the budget and logic,” she said. “We have to be mindful. I feel you’ve been very supportive of the social work and the welfare of citizens here. I want to sit down and talk about how we can still get people through a county office. It’s going to take more than a 15-minute conversation. I think people’s lives are more important than a 15-minute conversation. There’s going to be a cost to having a local access point.”

Swisher and Hein offered to sit down with Herman as she prepares her budget.

“We’re not talking about eliminating Community Services here,” Schlarmann urged. “We’re planning on keeping Community Services.”

“It’s budget time, people are going to ask for additional people for their offices or additional positions or raises,” Herman said. “All of that is probably deserving, but I feel like we really need to look at people’s best interests and the value we want to place on disability services and our most vulnerable population.”