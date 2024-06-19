HHS begins realignment of behavioral health services

Mae Hingtgen, the CEO of the MHDS of the East Central Region, met with the Jones County Supervisors during their June 11 board meeting to provide an update on HF 2673, which is now a law in the State of Iowa.

During Gov. Kim Reynolds’ Condition of the State Address back in January, she mentioned wanting to see further realignment of the MHDS (Mental Health and Disability Service) system. This is a job for HHS (Iowa Department of Health and Human Services).

Currently, there are 13 MHDS regions in Iowa. There are also 19 substance use areas. Hingtgen said the new law aims to takes those 32 different structures and combine them into seven behavioral health districts.

She said this allows the funding for substance use services and brain health to be combined “in a way that we can truly treat people who experience both issues.”

Right now, each MHDS region has a governing board that member counties can be a part of, meaning a board of supervisor sits on the governing board that oversees the region. There are nine counties that are members of the East Central Region.

Through this realignment, Hingtgen explained that HHS “will be going through a procurement process in order to choose and designate administrative services organizations (ASOs). The ASOs will be responsible for substance use services and brain health services in the behavioral health district.”

She said part of the master plan is to “equalize eligibility for services across the state.

“We have slightly more favorable eligibility standards than some other regions in the state right now,” continued Hingtgen. “The other thing is access to services and making sure that people can get to services.”

With her experience and longevity heading up the MHDS region, Hingtgen said she informed her governing board that she intends to submit a proposal to be one of the seven ASOs of a behavioral health district.

ASOs can either remain a 28E or become a non-profit 510(c)3.

Supervisor John Schlarmann asked if the behavioral health districts are based on population.

Hingtgen outlined several factors, including population and service utilization.

“Where do people go (for services)? What are the natural service utilization patterns?” she proposed as factors.

By Aug. 1, HHS is expected to release the map of the seven proposed behavioral health districts.

Along with discontinuing the regional governing boards, this new law also discontinues the MHDS commission, replacing it with a behavioral health council.

The region/district will also have an advisory council made up of 10 members: Three board of supervisors, three people who have knowledge of the system, three people who are representatives of people who use services, and one member of law enforcement.

“Advisory councils, by definition, don’t have a lot of authority,” said Hingtgen. “But if we’re an ASO, we have to build some governance for structure. Non-profits have to have boards of directors. We’ll have to figure that out. What that looks like; we might be able to pick what we think the governance of that ASO is. Whether we’re a 28E or a 501(c)3, we’re going to have to build some governance structure in there.”

Following the Aug. 1 deadline, HHS will be designating ASOs by Dec. 31 of this year.

“So we’ll know of Dec. 31 whether or not we’re selected as the ASO. We will then have six months to transition,” she said. “On June 30 of next year, we cease to be a (MHDS) region; we cease of having any contract authority. That’s the part I am worried about.”

Hingtgen said she doesn’t want to see their clients go without access to services throughout the transition.

“HHS needs to ensure that people don’t have a gap in services. So we need to make sure, whether we’re selected as an ASO or someone else is, in that six-month time period, that the ASO has that contracting authority in place and can make sure our providers are getting people services.”