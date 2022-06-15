High gas prices forces JETS to modify staff hours

Due to the increase in gas/fuel prices, staff hours at the Jones County JETS facility will fluctuate a bit.

JETS Director Jamie Ginter addressed the situation with the Jones County Supervisors during their June 7 meeting. She asked if she and Dispatcher Misty Van Fossen could work four 10-hour days “to help alleviate the gas prices.” Ginter proposed she would work Monday through Thursday, and Van Fossen Tuesday through Friday.

“We’ll still operate the same number of hours, five days a week,” clarified Ginter. “And I’ll still be available on Fridays if something happens.”

“My only concern is we have the office open five days a week,” Supervisor John Schlarmann said of the service.

Ginter indicated this would be a temporary change until the price of gas starts coming down.

“We are getting busier,” she said of clients. “A lot of people are getting back out again.”

Supervisor Joe Oswald asked Ginter if the county needed to adjust its rates due to the price of gas right now.

“I’m working on some comparables with Benton County and talking with ECICOG and we’ll go from there,” offered Ginter.

ECICOG oversees and helps fund the transportation program.

Ginter said if rates were to go up, it would be those clients who pay in cash who would be most affected; not those covered by Medicare.

“The majority of our rides are Medicare, and we’re reimbursed by the MCOs (managed care organization),” explained Ginter.

“Are gas prices putting us in the red?” asked Supervisor Ned Rohwedder.

“Not yet,” answered Ginter.

The board approved Ginter’s request to modify staff hours.