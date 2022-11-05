Highway 38 overlay project begins through Monticello

Beginning Monday, May 9, the Iowa DOT (Department of Transportation) started work on the Highway 38 overlay project.

“They want to get going and have it done before the Fourth of July and the fair,” noted City Administrator Russ Farnum.

The project was actually expected to start June 1, so the DOT is ahead of schedule.

City officials met with the DOT on Tuesday morning, May 3 to hear an update and have their questions answered.

This grind and overlay resurfacing project will begin out by the Monticello airport and progress into town, past the middle/high school complex onto E. Oak Street, and up to the Main Street intersection. From there, it’ll skip the remaining portion of N. Main Street, and commence at the E. First Street/Main Street intersection east to Cedar Street. The DOT will then head north along Cedar Street/Highway 38 to Ninth Street.

“They (the DOT) redid Main Street a few years ago, so they’re not going to touch it,” noted Farnum.

The contractor will grind off 3 inches of the existing roadway surface, and then lay 3 inches of fresh asphalt back down. This will be done in two layers of 1.5 inches each.

“They’ll do one lane width at a time,” said Farnum.

This means there will not be a full road closure; one lane will remain open at all time with a flagger at each end.

The project also includes repairs to curb/gutters. They will also improve accessibility to sidewalks, handicap ramps, and crosswalks.

The initial grinding and first layer of asphalt is expected to take about two weeks.

“They can grind in just about any weather conditions,” noted Farnum.

Work on the curb/gutter and accessibility improvements is planned to start on May 23. This portion will be a month-long project.

The final layer of asphalt and pavement striping should be completed by the end of June.

“All timelines can be impacted and delayed by the weather,” stipulated Farnum.

With Highway 38 traveling throughout the downtown district, traffic cones will be placed to block off parking along First Street the day before the contractor comes through.

“They’ll do the parking and one lane at the same time,” explained Farnum of capturing one whole side of the roadway throughout the downtown.

Businesses and residents might be impacted by the dust and noise as the machines progress through town. The asphalt will also create an oily odor, which dissipates quickly as the material cools.

“Both processes (grinding and the overlay) will require quite a bit of dump truck traffic,” noted the DOT.

There could also be short periods of time where driveways and parking areas are blocked off.

The sidewalk and curb/gutter repairs will likely cause additional issues.

“There needs to be time to allow the concrete sidewalks and curbs to cure before walking or driving on them,” explained the DOT. “If there is work near your driveway or in front of your home or business, it may block some pedestrian access. Please be patient as these improvements will benefit you and your community once complete.”

The city is also taking part in this project with the manhole repairs and utility work at the intersection of Seventh Street and Cedar Street, as well as watermain work near Oak Street and Locust Street.

“There was a wildcard thrown at us,” warned Farnum after having met with the DOT.

It appears some manholes on Cedar Street may need to be replaced because they cannot be altered to have the manhole fit with the new depth of the pavement.

“They’re changing the elevation of the road and we can’t change the elevation of the manhole to match the pavement,” explained Farnum. “Those manholes are 100 years old; they’re not adjustable.”

Farnum said this hiccup will require more meetings with the DOT, and inquiring about possible funding to cover a portion of the project.