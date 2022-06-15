Highway 38 project progresses

The Highway 38 repaving project in and around Monticello was the topic of a couple of agenda items at the June 6 Monticello City Council meeting.

The council was asked to approve additional work performed by the contractor related to manhole repairs.

There were many older manholes situated throughout Cedar Street/First Street (Highway 38) that were not constructed for a paving project such as this that would modify the elevation of the roadway. In addition, some of the manholes are also in need of structural rehabilitation.

Since starting the project, the Iowa DOT changed the crown of the roadway and the cross slope in several locations. This resulted in several manholes needing substantial rehabilitation in order to adjust the manhole covers to match the final grading of the roadway.

For the work the DOT’s contractor has done, the city’s share of the manhole work comes to $31,565. This includes lining of the manhole, rehabbing, and adjustments. The DOT provided traffic control, and paid for the backfill for several unused manholes and valve vaults. The DOT is also playing for the replacement of the cracked cone on one particular manhole near Pizza Ranch on Oak Street. The total manhole project comes to $42,515.

City Administrator Russ Farnum noted that there are cost savings and “substantial efficiencies” for the city with this project. There is a 50-year warranty on the liner and workmanship associated with the manholes.

“This is a good time to get it done when you consider the extras that the DOT is covering,” said Farnum.

The city’s share of this portion of the project is not due until after the entire project is complete and the DOT closes out the project. Farnum said that bill wouldn’t be due until after the start of the fiscal year (after July 1).

“We have the money to do this,” he told the council.

In Farnum’s report, he said the project is progressing and the contractor is now working on the access ramps, crosswalks, and connecting sidewalks and curbs.

“After that, it’ll be the final layer of asphalt,” he said. “They’ll start on Oak Street soon with grinding and the first overlay. They held off until school was out for the year.”